Who Is Sara Arjun? Meet 20-Year-Old Actress Romancing 40-Year-Old Ranveer Singh In 'Dhurandhar', Internet Calls It 'Creepy'

New Delhi: The first and much-awaited look of Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar' was dropped on this 40th birthday (July 6) and indeed left fans speechless. But amid all the excitement and love showering for Aditya Dhar's upcoming high-octane spy thriller actioner, netizens were quick to point out the huge age gap between the lead actress Sara Arjun, who is just 20 and Ranveer who is twice her age.

Who Is Sara Arjun?

Sara Arjun is the daughter of actor Raj Arjun. She had appeared in a series of commercials and a short Hindi film before the age of six. In 2010, she played lead in AL Vijay's Tamil drama film Deiva Thirumagal, as a six-year-old whose father was a mentally challenged adult. The film opened to critical and commercial acclaim. Sara was also seen in Kannan Iyer's supernatural Hindi film Ek Thi Daayan (2013) produced by Ekta Kapoor. She was also seen in director Vijay's Saivam, a family drama.

Reportedly, Sara was over a year old only when she bagged her maiden commercial after she was spotted at a mall with her parents. Over the years, she appeared in Ek Thi Daayan, Saivam, and Saand Ki Aankh among many Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam movies.

Sara Starred In Rs 800 Cr Film

In 2022, Sara featured as young Nandini - in Mani Ratnam's two-part period magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan. The two films grossed Rs 800 crore worldwide. The older Nandini's role was enacted by Aishwarya Rai in the epic saga.

Soon after the first look of Dhurandhar was unveiled online, several netizens pointed out the huge age gap between the lead actress and Ranveer. On Reddit, many dropped comments like:

"So I just saw the teaser/trailer of Ranveer Singh's new movie , the trailer looks really promising , the cast is fantastic , the looks are fine , the bgm was also good . BUTTTTT the main actress of this movie is just 20!!!!!!!! And Ranveer on the other hand is 40!!!!! Isn't it kinda creepy considering that she's very very young even though she's in the industry for very long (as a child artist),” one post read.

Another one said: “She is 20, but age gap with Ranveer is also 20”.

Sara Arjun will turn 20 this year. Ranveer turns 40 today. It also means when it was being filmed she just turned 18.



How did Singh even agree to do this? You couldn’t ask to hire an older actress? Bhanshali literally showed Alia as minor in Gangu. Same goes with Priscilla. pic.twitter.com/VFCwFnRxYT — Raymond. (@rayfilm) July 6, 2025

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Apart from Ranveer and Sara, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. It is believed that the film is based on the life of Indian super spy and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, who is known for surgical strike.

Jio Studios and B62 Studios dropped the electrifying first look of Dhurandhar on Ranveer Singh's birthday. Dhurandhar hits cinemas on December 5, 2025.