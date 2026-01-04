New Delhi: Bollywood buzz kicked off 2026 on a high note as Ayaan Agnihotri, nephew of Salman Khan and son of director Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, revealed his engagement to longtime girlfriend Tina Rijhwani. Sharing heartwarming proposal photos on Instagram on January 3, 2026, the couple captured the attention of fans, celebrities, and industry insiders, who flooded the post with congratulations.

Who is Tina Rijhwani?

Tina Rijhwani, though not a celebrity like her fiancé, has carved a notable professional path in the business world. Specialising in communications, she holds a key leadership role at Blue Advisor. While she has maintained a relatively private online presence, the engagement has now introduced her to a wider public audience.

A Longtime Romance Comes to Light

The couple’s relationship spans several years, culminating in Ayaan’s Instagram announcement. Captioning the proposal pictures, he wrote, “Leaving my girlfriend behind in 2025,” marking a playful nod to their new journey as an engaged couple. The photos themselves evoked a fairy-tale atmosphere, featuring fireworks, flower petals, and intimate moments as the pair toasted to their future together.

Bollywood Reacts

Following the announcement, several Bollywood personalities, including Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha, and Zaheer Iqbal, shared congratulatory messages, celebrating the couple’s milestone.

Ayaan Agnihotri’s Career

Ayaan has been building his own identity in the entertainment industry under his stage name, Agni. He has released tracks such as ‘Universal Law’ and collaborated with Salman Khan on ‘You Are Mine’, composed by Vishal Mishra, where Ayaan contributed rap verses. Speaking to News18, he noted, “With mamu, what happens is that if I or any of my siblings and cousins go up to him and tell him that we want to do something, he tells us to go do it and then show him. Only if he likes it, he let us know if he wants to be a part of it. It's never like, 'Oh, let's do it!'”

In addition to his music career, Ayaan has appeared in films such as Hello and Message Sent, both released in 2020, further establishing himself in Bollywood beyond his family legacy.

