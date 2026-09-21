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Who was RN Kao? Meet the mastermind behind R&AW subject of Karan Johar's next film

Adapted from Nitin Gokhale’s book Gentleman Spymaster, the upcoming biopic on R&AW founder Rameshwar Nath Kao is officially locked for a theatrical release on August 11, 2028.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 08:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 08:29 PM IST
Who was RN Kao? Meet the mastermind behind R&AW subject of Karan Johar's next film
Image Credit: IANS/IMDb

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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