Six years after its initial announcement, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, in collaboration with Leo Media Collective, has formally greenlit a large-scale espionage actioner based on the life of legendary spymaster Rameshwar Nath Kao. Adapted from Nitin Gokhale’s book Gentleman Spymaster, the project is slated to hit theatres on August 11, 2028, aligning with the Independence Day weekend. The narrative will span from 1955 to 1971, detailing the events that necessitated the creation of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) and culminated in India's victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan.
Born in Benares in 1918, Rameshwar Nath Kao studied at Lucknow and Allahabad Universities before joining the Indian Imperial Police in 1940. Following India's independence, he was deputed to the Intelligence Bureau (IB), overseeing Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's security detail. During the 1950s, Kao gained international distinction for establishing Ghana's national intelligence agency and assisting British and Chinese authorities in investigating the Kashmir Princess aircraft bombing.
Following intelligence lapses highlighted during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, PM Nehru tasked Kao with founding the Aviation Research Centre. In 1968, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi officially bifurcated the IB to establish R&AW, appointing Kao as its founding chief, a position he held for nine years.
Kao’s most defining tenure came during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. Under his leadership, R&AW provided critical intelligence, covert armaments, and tactical training to the Mukti Bahini militia in East Pakistan. As detailed in Ashok Raina’s book Inside R&AW, Kao’s assessments prompted strategic intervention, leading to the setup of guerrilla training camps along the border that paved the way for Bangladesh's liberation.
Known for his close working relationship with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Kao later returned to public service in 1980 as National Security Advisor to both Indira and Rajiv Gandhi. During his later career, he played a pivotal role in the merger of Sikkim into the Indian Union and the founding of the National Security Guard (NSG) before retiring from public life in 1989. He passed away in 2002 at the age of 83.
The upcoming film adaptation is scheduled to begin principal photography by mid-2026. While the director and central cast remain under wraps, production sources confirm that a leading Bollywood A-lister will play the titular role.
In an official statement, Karan Johar stated, "Leo Media has painstakingly been researching and dramatising this narrative with passion for the past two years. We want this film to be a gripping story based on true facts to pay homage to R&AW and honour their milestone year with a solid motion picture; all of us at Dharma are so excited to get going."
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