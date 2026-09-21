Known for his close working relationship with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Kao later returned to public service in 1980 as National Security Advisor to both Indira and Rajiv Gandhi. During his later career, he played a pivotal role in the merger of Sikkim into the Indian Union and the founding of the National Security Guard (NSG) before retiring from public life in 1989. He passed away in 2002 at the age of 83.