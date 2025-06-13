'Will Be Suspended Immediately...' Prabhas Starrer The Raja Saab Teaser Leaked, Makers Issue Statement

New Delhi: Just days ahead of the official teaser launch of The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, several clips and stills from the film were reportedly leaked online, prompting the makers to issue a stern warning.

Scheduled to drop on June 16, the teaser has already generated massive buzz among fans. However, the recent unauthorised leaks have led the film’s team to take swift action. On Friday, the official handle of the film on X (formerly Twitter) posted a firm message, stating, “Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from #TheRajaSaab is found. We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience. Let’s celebrate responsibly. Be aware.”

The Raja Saab, set for release on December 5, 2025, marks Prabhas’ first foray into the horror genre, taking on a bold and experimental role in what is described as a horror entertainer with a twist. Directed by Maruthi, the film blends supernatural elements with nostalgic cinematic flair, as teased in its initial motion poster.

Featuring a star-studded cast that includes Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, the film is set for a massive Pan-India release in five languages — Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

With vibrant visuals, a chilling storyline, and Prabhas in an unconventional avatar, The Raja Saab is shaping up to be more than just a film — it's being pitched as a theatrical spectacle aimed at pushing the boundaries of mainstream Indian cinema.