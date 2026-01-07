Advertisement
BORDER 2

Will Border 2 Release In Pakistan? Varun Dhawan's Quirky Reply Goes Viral

Border 2 Release: The war drama promises a stirring tribute to the courage, unity and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 10:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Will Border 2 Release In Pakistan? Varun Dhawan's Quirky Reply Goes ViralPic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: One of the highly-anticipated Bollywood movies Border 2 will hit the screens on January 23, 2026. The patriotic war drama, offers a tribute to India’s bravery and sacrifice. The movie is helmed by Anurag Singh and is inspired by the true events that shaped the war. Varun Dhawan recently conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on social media where a Pakistani fan asked him about the movie's release.

An X user congratulated Varun Dhawan on Border 2 and asked about its release in Pakistan. Not only this, he also lauded Sunny Deol's iconic character Tara Singh from Gadar. "Bhai apki Border 2 Pakistan me kab release hogi aur main Tara Singh ka bahut bada fan hoon, unko mera salaam kehna (sic)," the user wrote.

Varun responded to the Pakistani fan and replied: "Border 2 is a film based on the 1971 war and some true events around that. I'm sure Sunny sir ke Pakistan mein bhi fan hain #VarunSays."

The actor did not comment on the Pakistan release of Border 2 directly but his response did won over fans.

About Border 2 Release, Cast

Border 2 promises a stirring tribute to the courage, unity and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces. The epic action war film is co-written and directed by Anurag Singh. A sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 film Border,  stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, along with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana.

The film is reportedly made on  whopping budget of Rs 150−250 crore.

Border 2 release coincides with Republic Day weekend on January 23, 2026. 

 

