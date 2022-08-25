New Delhi: The Indian film industry has always seen the domination of big players, and one way to gauge who is the biggest of them all is by the first day box office collections. The Hindi films in the past have held the edge, but all records were broken with the release of the magnum opus 'KFG 2', starring South superstar Yash in the lead role. While the film has booked the biggest opening with 54 Cr ever in the Hindi market, now the biggies of the industry and the audience are eyeing Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmstra: Part One – Shiva' if it can beat up these figures.

The audience encountered the much-awaited KGF 2 after a long time as it kept getting postponed due to the COVID pandemic, and when finally released, the film, which already at that point of time had a massive fan following, booked the opening of a huge 54 Cr.

Undoubtedly, with the release of KGF 2, Yash has created the fanbase that the biggies of the industry took years to achieve. While the actor flooded the box office with massive numbers, speculation is rife as to whether any other movie will be able to match or break those numbers, and one contender for that has to be Rabir Kapoor's most awaited fantasy adventure film, 'Brahmastra.'

But if recent opening day collections of any other movie are anything to go by, it is a tough road ahead for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer and just to give some idea as to what has been the performance of some movies in comparison to 'KGF 2' and which was released around the same time, Heropanti 2 collected 6.70 Cr., Runway 34 collected 3.40 Cr., Jersey collected 4 Cr., Hurdang collected 5.80 Cr., Operation Romeo collected around 2-3 Cr. and Cobalt Blue ended up collecting 5.83 Cr. These numbers just go on to show the kind of dominant run the Yash Starrer had.

Now about the Ranbir's Brahmstra, which was announced in 2014, has paved a long path and has everything from big budgets, enthralling visual effects, and a big star cast, to delivering a power-packed experience to the audience. Now it would be exciting to see if the charm of Ranbir Kapoor works again at the box office and breaks the record of the first-day collection of Yash's KGF 2.

The film, which also stars actors such as Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, has been written and directed by 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' fame Aya Mukerji and is slated for release on the 9th of September.