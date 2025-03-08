New Delhi: On International Women's Day, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha unveiled a behind-the-scenes look at her highly anticipated horror sequel, Chhorii 2. Having earned praise for her gripping performance in the first installment, she took to social media to share exclusive footage from the sets, teasing an even darker and more chilling journey ahead.

Nushrratt delighted fans on Instagram with these BTS glimpses, offering a sneak peek into the film. In Chhorii 2, she reprises her role as Sakshi, the pregnant woman.

Sharing the image, the actress wrote ''They tried to silence her. She made them listen! Happy Women’s Day from this Chhorii to all the Chhorii’s out there! A big shout out to my director @furia_vishal for giving me yet another reason to fight the good fight!''

Take A Look At The Post :

With the haunting BTS tease, Chhorii 2 promises a spine-chilling cinematic experience. Nushrratt's caption hints at yet another gripping performance, while her shoutout to director Vishal Furia reflects their strong creative bond.

Directed by Vishal Furia, Chhorii 2 not only intensifies the psychological and supernatural horror elements but also features Soha Ali Khan in a pivotal role, adding more depth to the haunting narrative.

Fans eagerly await more updates as the anticipation for the horror thriller continues to build.