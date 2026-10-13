/Yami Gautam Dhar and Aanand L Rai to attend special 'Awadhiya Ke Raja' event in Ayodhya ahead of ‘Nayyi Navelli’ release

Composed and produced by G. V. Prakash Kumar with lyrics by Vayu, the energetic track features dynamic vocals by Madhubanti Bagchi. Speaking about the experience, Madhubanti stated, “‘Phata Patakha’ is pure, uninhibited madness packed with humour and incredible energy. The creative pairing of G. V. Prakash Kumar and Vayu made this one of the most exciting tracks I’ve ever recorded. I can’t wait to see people dancing to it!”