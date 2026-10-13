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Yami Gautam Dhar and Aanand L Rai to attend special 'Awadhiya Ke Raja' event in Ayodhya ahead of ‘Nayyi Navelli’ release

Ahead of the release of Nayyi Navelli on October 16, lead actor Yami Gautam Dhar and producer Aanand L. Rai will visit Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya for a special performance of the devotional song 'Awadhiya Ke Raja', following the release of their upbeat track 'Phata Patakha'.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 07:26 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 07:26 PM IST
Yami Gautam Dhar and Aanand L Rai to attend special 'Awadhiya Ke Raja' event in Ayodhya ahead of ‘Nayyi Navelli’ release
Image Credit: IMDb

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Yami Gautam Dhar and Aanand L Rai to attend special 'Awadhiya Ke Raja' event in Ayodhya ahead of ‘Nayyi Navelli’ release
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