/Yami Gautam Dhar and Aanand L Rai to attend special 'Awadhiya Ke Raja' event in Ayodhya ahead of ‘Nayyi Navelli’ release

As the holy city of Ayodhya prepares for a grand cultural celebration, the team of the upcoming film Nayyi Navelli, including lead actor Yami Gautam Dhar and celebrated filmmaker-producer Aanand L. Rai, is set to attend a special evening event at Ram Ki Paidi. Singer Sadhu Tiwari will perform the devotional song ‘Awadhiya Ke Raja’ live, immersing the audience in the spiritual essence and cultural heritage of the city ahead of the film's theatrical release this Dussehra.
Originally rendered by Shreya Ghoshal, ‘Awadhiya Ke Raja’ features lyrics penned by Vayu and music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar. Released under the Zee Music label, the soul-stirring bhajan forms an integral part of the Nayyi Navelli album, bridging cinematic storytelling with timeless spiritual devotion.
Adding to the pre-release buzz, the makers on Tuesday dropped another track from the album titled ‘Phata Patakha’. The quirky, high-octane song features Yami Gautam Dhar at the center of an unexpected zombie dance party with larger-than-life choreography by Vijay Ganguly.
Composed and produced by G. V. Prakash Kumar with lyrics by Vayu, the energetic track features dynamic vocals by Madhubanti Bagchi. Speaking about the experience, Madhubanti stated, “‘Phata Patakha’ is pure, uninhibited madness packed with humour and incredible energy. The creative pairing of G. V. Prakash Kumar and Vayu made this one of the most exciting tracks I’ve ever recorded. I can’t wait to see people dancing to it!”
Composer G. V. Prakash Kumar echoed similar sentiments, sharing that the team wanted to translate the film's eccentricity into a celebratory anthem. "The idea was to take the unique flavour of Nayyi Navelli and create a strong hook that stays with you. Vayu’s lyrics, Madhubanti’s vocals, and Yami’s performance took the energy to another level," he noted.
Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow Productions, Nayyi Navelli is produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma. Helmed by director Balaji Mohan and penned by Himanshu Sharma alongside Divy Nidhi Sharma, the fantasy family entertainer features an ensemble cast including Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, and Susmita Mukherjee.
Nayyi Navelli is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on October 16, 2026.
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