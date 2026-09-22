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Yami Gautam Dhar feels like 'newcomer again' after winning debut Best Actress National Award for Article 370

Honoured at the 72nd National Film Awards in Gujarat, Yami Gautam Dhar expressed deep gratitude for her Best Actress win for Article 370, calling the country's highest cinematic validation the culmination of years of hard work.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 06:36 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 06:36 PM IST
Yami Gautam Dhar feels like 'newcomer again' after winning debut Best Actress National Award for Article 370
Image Credit: IMDb

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Yami Gautam Dhar feels like 'newcomer again' after winning debut Best Actress National Award for Article 370
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