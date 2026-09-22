/Yami Gautam Dhar feels like 'newcomer again' after winning debut Best Actress National Award for Article 370

She told Prasar Bharati, “This is the biggest validation that any artiste in this country could receive. It's the highest honour. I don't think I'll be able to express how I am feeling right now. I am still trying to soak in and smile but from inside, I could feel that energy of an absolute newcomer for whom everything is so big, new and so special. ‘Article 370’ gave me so much as an artiste and as an actor”.