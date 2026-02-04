Yami Gautam to star in action-packed avatar in Dhurandhar 2? What we know so far

Dhurandhar 2 star cast: The makers of Dhurandhar recently dropped the first teaser of its second installment - Dhurandhar: The Revenge, creating a frenzy on social media. While many loved it, others commented about having seen the same visuals in part 1 ending. However, the buzz around the movie is high and Dhurandhar has already become the highest grossing Hindi movie of all time, beating Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

Dhurandhar 2 Cast Addition

Now, according to Pinkvilla report, actress Yami Gautam is likely to be seen in director husband Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2. The Haq star will reportedly be seen in an action-packed cameo and has allegedly even shot for 5 days.

However, there has been no official confirmation about the same by the makers or the actress as yet.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar featured Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles, it would be interesting to see if there is any addition to the original cast in the second installment of the movie.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', the makers aim to expand the franchise into a larger and more formidable cinematic universe, promising fiercer action and heightened drama. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. It will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is a high-octane spy-action thriller written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Presented by Jio Studios, this B62 Studios production is gearing up for a cinematic storm from March 19, 2026.

