Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli release date announced, check inside!

Nayyi Navelli is directed by Balaji Mohan and is set to release in cinemas nationwide on October 16, 2026.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 04:41 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli release date announced, check inside!
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
‘Important part of India’: US envoy Sergio Gor makes landmark J&K visit
2
3
4
5