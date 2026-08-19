"Yami Gautam Dhar is brilliant, and the talented ensemble cast has done a great job. This is our first collaboration with Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, and they have created a remarkable movie. At Amazon MGM Studios, along with our partners at Colour Yellow, we are confident that Nayyi Navelli will be the first choice of entertainment for family audiences this Dussehra."



Producer Aanand L Rai added, “Nayyi Navelli is the kind of story that surprises you at every turn. When Himanshu and I first discussed the story, we were immediately drawn to the unique way it brings together families for a fantasy, humour and adventure-filled experience. Yami Gautam Dhar was an instinctive choice, bringing exactly the warmth and mischief the character demands. Amazon MGM Studios has delivered some groundbreaking stories, and in our first collaboration with them, we can’t wait to take audiences on this wonderfully unpredictable ride.”