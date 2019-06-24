close

Yami Gupta

Yami Gupta's experience as model helped her in 'Bala'

The only similarity, she said, is the fact that she is a model

Yami Gupta&#039;s experience as model helped her in &#039;Bala&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Actress Yami Gautam says her personal experience as a model has come in handy to get the nuances right for her role in the upcoming film "Bala".

Yami, who will be seen playing a model in the film, said in a statement: "I play a popular model from a local city in Lucknow. Unlike a lot of characters shown on screen so far, my character is a local model who's famous in a local town.

"There have been many occasions in my heydays which I associate with my character on a personal level even though the character is far different and her experiences are different from what I have experienced."

"There are basics I understand understand of the character. Of course this character is very different and something I haven't done before. But my personal experience as a model has come in handy in certain nuances," she added.

"Bala" marks Yami's second association with the film's producer Dinesh Vijan after "Badlapur".

The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, with whom she shared screen space with in "Vicky Donor".

It is about a man who balds prematurely and how he deals with it. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also features Bhumi Pednekar, Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaffrey and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.

 

