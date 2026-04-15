Yash opens up on clashing with Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana Part 1, explains why the epic is ‘universal’

New Delhi: Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana is one of the most anticipated projects of the year.

As excitement continues to build, the first glimpse of Lord Rama has offered audiences a look into a grand and majestic cinematic world. Now, Yash, who will be seen playing Ravana, has opened up about the vision of bringing Ramayana to life using modern technology.

Speaking at CinemaCon 2026, Yash said, “Ramayana has a certain substance that stays with you for a long time. The very reason this story has endured for so long, transcending boundaries and cultures where people truly own it, suggests there’s something deeply universal about it. Experiencing it on the big screen with today’s technology could make it even more immersive and unique for audiences.”

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Will Yash and Ranbir share screen space in Part 1?

The KGF star also addressed speculation about sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor. Speaking to Fandango, Yash clarified that the two won’t appear together in the first instalment.

“Interestingly, we both have never come together on screen in this film. As you all know, it's a two-part film. In the first part, Ravana has his own kingdom, and Rama has his own kingdom,” he said.

However, Yash praised Ranbir, calling him a “fabulous actor” and highlighting their mutual respect.

“We have met a couple of times, and he’s such a fabulous actor. It is mutual respect that has played out. When you’re working on something as ambitious as Ramayana, everyone has a single agenda—to give their best. Our visions are aligned, so chemistry isn’t even an issue. We’re enjoying the process,” he added.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the two-part epic is set for a global IMAX release—Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

The film features a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Ravi Dubey, with Yash portraying Ravana.

Earlier, the film sparked debate on social media over its VFX after the first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram was unveiled. Some users criticised the visuals, while others speculated about the use of AI tools. However, the makers have roped in Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG to handle the film’s visual effects.

The music for Ramayana is being composed by A. R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, marking a major cross-industry collaboration.