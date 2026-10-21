Yash’s fierce Ravana tandav unveiled on Dussehra as Ramayana advance booking opens

Yash looks every bit the larger-than-life Ravana in the new unit. His commanding physicality, the detailing of his look and the intensity he brings to the character lend the reveal a distinct impact. The sequence also offers a glimpse of the scale at which the character has been envisioned, presenting Ravana as a powerful and complex figure in the epic’s retelling. For Yash, who has built a formidable screen presence through his previous work, the role marks a striking turn as he steps into one of Indian mythology’s most recognisable characters.