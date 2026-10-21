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Yash’s fierce Ravana tandav unveiled on Dussehra as Ramayana advance booking opens

Unveiled on Dussehra, the new unit showcases Rocking Star Yash in a commanding Ravana avatar as Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana gears up for its worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 12:34 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 01:06 PM IST
Yash’s fierce Ravana tandav unveiled on Dussehra as Ramayana advance booking opens

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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