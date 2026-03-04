Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups postponed due to Middle East tensions, now set to release on THIS date

Toxic release date delayed: The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups have officially postponed the film’s release. Originally slated for March 19, 2026, the Yash-starrer will now hit cinemas on June 4, 2026.

The production team cited ongoing tensions in the Middle East as the primary reason for the delay, emphasising that the current situation could hinder the film’s ability to reach a global audience.

Yash Confirms New Date on X

Sharing the official announcement on Yash’s X account, the actor wrote: "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision to create cinema for a global audience.

Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share

our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience.

Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release. We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to your continued love and support.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups will now be released in cinemas across the globe in English and Indian languages on 4th June 2026."

About the Film

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a Kannada-English multilingual action-thriller directed by Geetu Mohandas, starring Yash in a reported dual role.

Set in 1940s–1970s Goa, the ₹600–700 crore budget film revolves around a drug cartel and features a star-studded ensemble, including Kiara Advani and Nayanthara.

Impact on Box Office Clash

Audiences had been eagerly anticipating a major box office showdown between Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups on March 19.

Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian RAW agent infiltrating Pakistan’s Lyari underworld. The two-part action-thriller is inspired by real-life geopolitical conflicts, including the 2022 killing of IC-814 hijacker Zahoor Mistry.

With Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups now rescheduled, Dhurandhar 2 will be the sole major release on March 19, 2026.