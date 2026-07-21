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  • /'Ye Awarapan' title track out now: Arijit Singh, Amaal Mallik and Rashmi Virag reunite with melancholic melody

'Ye Awarapan' title track out now: Arijit Singh, Amaal Mallik and Rashmi Virag reunite with melancholic melody

'Awarapan 2' title track 'Yeh Awarapan,' was released on Tuesday under the Sony Music India banner as it brings back Arijit Singh, Amaal Mallik and Rashmi Virag together as a creative team. 

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 04:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
'Ye Awarapan' title track out now: Arijit Singh, Amaal Mallik and Rashmi Virag reunite with melancholic melody
Image Credit: IMDb

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