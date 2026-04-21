‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’: Sooraj Barjatya returns with family entertainer; Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari starrer locks Diwali release

New Delhi: Bollywood’s favourite family filmmaker is all set to light up the big screen post Diwali with its next project titled Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

The makers have roped in actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari for the film.

With Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Rajshri’s beloved character Prem makes a return to the big screen after 12 years, with Ayushmann Khurrana stepping into the iconic role for the first time. Paired opposite him is Sharvari, marking their first on-screen collaboration.

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Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya reunites with music composer Himesh Reshammiya after 12 years; their last collaboration was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. With Himesh on board, expectations for a chart-topping album are already high.

The film is set to hit theatres on November 27, 2026.

The legacy of Rajshri Productions was established by Tarachand Barjatya and later carried forward by Rajkumar Barjatya, continuing its tradition of family-centric storytelling.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently busy with his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Do, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Vijay Raaz. The film is slated for release on May 15.

Sharvari, on the other hand, will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ spy drama Alpha, alongside Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol.

She made her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film also featured Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan.

For the uninitiated, Sooraj Barjatya is known for redefining the family drama genre with films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Vivah, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

At a time when Hindi cinema is largely driven by action, horror, and historical epics, Rajshri returns to its roots with a wholesome family entertainer. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya promises to bring audiences back to theatres for a classic, feel-good cinematic experience this November.