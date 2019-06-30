close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Sky is Pink

Zaira Wasim is an exceptional artiste, complete professional: 'The Sky Is Pink' makers after she quits Bollywood

In light of Zaira Wasim quitting Bollywood, Roy Kapur Films has issued a statement which reads that the decision of the actress is purely personal.

Zaira Wasim is an exceptional artiste, complete professional: &#039;The Sky Is Pink&#039; makers after she quits Bollywood

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim took all her fans by surprise on the morning of June 30 when she announced her decision to quit the film industry. In a long Instagram post, Zaira shared the news with her fans.

“As I complete 5 years today, I want to confess that I am not truly happy with this identity i.e my line of work. For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else.”, she wrote.

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim_) on

Zaira has 'The Sky is Pink' slated for release this year which is produced by Roy Kapur films and RSVP.

In light of her declaration, Roy Kapur Films has issued a statement which reads that the decision of the actress is purely personal.

“Zaira is an exceptional artiste and we are lucky to have had her play Aisha Chaudhury in our film, ' The Sky is Pink'. She has been a complete professional all through the shoot of the film, which concluded earlier this month. This is a purely personal decision, which she has taken after much thought and we will be supportive of her in every way - now and always.”, the statement reads.

'The Sky is Pink' is directed by Shonali Bose and the shoot of the film wrapped up in March 2019.

Tags:
The Sky is PinkZaira WasimPriyanka Chopra
Next
Story

Box Office Report: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's 'Kabir Singh' third-highest grosser of 2019, earns Rs 163 crore

Must Watch

PT5M17S

News 50: Watch top news stories of today, June 30th 2019