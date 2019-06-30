Zaira Wasim is an exceptional artiste, complete professional: 'The Sky Is Pink' makers after she quits Bollywood

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim took all her fans by surprise on the morning of June 30 when she announced her decision to quit the film industry. In a long Instagram post, Zaira shared the news with her fans.

“As I complete 5 years today, I want to confess that I am not truly happy with this identity i.e my line of work. For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else.”, she wrote.

Zaira has 'The Sky is Pink' slated for release this year which is produced by Roy Kapur films and RSVP.

In light of her declaration, Roy Kapur Films has issued a statement which reads that the decision of the actress is purely personal.

“Zaira is an exceptional artiste and we are lucky to have had her play Aisha Chaudhury in our film, ' The Sky is Pink'. She has been a complete professional all through the shoot of the film, which concluded earlier this month. This is a purely personal decision, which she has taken after much thought and we will be supportive of her in every way - now and always.”, the statement reads.

'The Sky is Pink' is directed by Shonali Bose and the shoot of the film wrapped up in March 2019.