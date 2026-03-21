Zayn Marie Khan’s Dacoit look grabs attention as Aamir Khan extends support and praise

New Delhi: Zayn Marie Khan is already turning heads with her striking new look in Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha. Stepping into the role of a tough, no-nonsense police officer, she brings an intense and commanding screen presence that hints at a film packed with action and emotional depth.

A love story set against crime and rebellion

At its core, Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha is far from a conventional romance. Set in a world shaped by crime and rebellion, the film explores love under extreme circumstances.

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With Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh leading the narrative, Zayn’s role as a cop adds a gripping layer of tension, especially with the promise of high-stakes chases and confrontations.

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Industry cheers for Zayn Marie Khan

The buzz around her role has been amplified by strong support from the industry. Aamir Khan, whom Zayn fondly calls “Aamir Chacha,” shared a heartfelt message: “Wishing Zayn and team of Dacoit, all the very best. Love, A.”

Imran Khan also expressed excitement, saying, “Can’t wait to see you kicking @$$ on the big screen!" capturing the anticipation around her performance.

Gajraj Rao, too, extended his best wishes, joining others in rooting for her in what could be a defining role.

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A potential turning point in her career

The overwhelming support suggests that this film could mark a significant shift in Zayn Marie Khan’s career, as she steps into more intense, performance-driven territory.

About the film

Directed by debutant Shaneil Deo, the film is backed by Supriya Yarlagadda, with Suniel Narang as co-producer under Annapurna Studios. Shot in both Hindi and Telugu, the story has been crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo, aiming for a pan-India appeal.

Blending action, emotion, and drama, Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha is shaping up to be an engaging watch and is slated to release on April 10, 2026.