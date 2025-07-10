New Delhi: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr's 12th Fail (2023) has been hailed by audiences and critics alike as a heartwarming film. Audiences can now get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of 12th Fail, 'Zero Se Restart', a gentle and light-hearted documentary by National Award-winning filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, reveals the extraordinary lengths the team went to in order to produce and shoot this critically acclaimed movie.

About The Making of 12TH FAIL 'Zero Se Restart'

Offering an array of emotions, Zero Se Restart showcases a story rooted deeply in honesty, determination, self-belief and the zeal to bring a creative vision to the screens. Going beyond the scenes, the film highlights the unwavering commitment of the cast and crew, and the emotional stakes involved in making a film that aims to entertain and inspire. It captures the technical aspects, internal journeys and how moments of doubt, resolve and artistic clarity determined the path of this film.

When And Where To Watch 'Zero Se Restart: The Inside Story'

National Award-winning filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s behind- the- scene documentary Zero Se Restart is Edited and directed by Jaskunwar Singh Kohli and produced under the banner of Vinod Chopra Films. features filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra on location with his cast and crew during the filming of 12th Fail. The documentary is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra On The Documentary

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra opens up about the documentary filming the making of 12th FAIL. 'Zero Se Restart may initially seem like a behind-the-scenes documentary–and it certainly is. But when viewed, I hope a more powerful story emerges. I had little idea how to film 12th Fail when I started—and yet, here it is. A celebration of courage embedded in all artistic processes. Zero Se Restart is a perfect example that grit, grace and growth all come when you allow yourself to restart!', said Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Editor-director Jaskunwar Singh Kohli also added, 'I spent three years working with VVC on 12th Fail. I got to witness his creative process firsthand, during writing, during the shoot, and even during the edit process. For any aspiring filmmakers out there, Zero Se Restart is a treat! A one-stop destination to learn from the hilarious and brilliant VVC himself!” He then adds, “By the way, Zero Se Restart is not a planned or scripted film. We hand-picked the most entertaining and exciting 85 minutes out of 18,850 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage captured over three years. That’s just 0.0045% of all footage! And I’m thrilled that now, thanks to Prime Video, we can finally share it with the world!'

'Zero Se Restart brought back the fear, the fire, and the faith,' said actor Vikrant Massey. 'We shot in unpredictable locations, chasing moments with no safety net. Watching Mr. Chopra lead a young crew—armed with endless rewrites and no takers for the story at first—was truly inspiring. I’m grateful to Prime Video for taking this journey to audiences across the world. It’s an honour to be part of something so raw and real, and I hope it inspires others to chase their dreams.'