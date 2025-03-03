Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2: Is The Sequel Finally Happening? Farhan Akhtar Breaks Silence On Viral Video With Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, one of the most beloved films of Farhan Akhtar's career, continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Katrina Kaif, the movie remains a fan favorite, with many eagerly hoping for a sequel. With various hints surfacing over time, anticipation has only grown stronger. Now, Farhan has finally responded to the viral video, admitting that he isn’t sure if a sequel is in the works.

Recently, Farhan Akhtar spoke about the rumors surrounding ZNMD 2 in an interview. A previously shared video featuring Farhan, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhay Deol had fueled speculation among fans. The clip captured the trio enjoying a meal together while reacting enthusiastically to a copy of The Three Musketeers, leading many to believe it was a subtle teaser for a new project.

In a conversation with Zoom, Farhan Akhtar clarified the situation, stating that the viral clip was not meant to hint at a sequel. He explained that it was simply a candid moment of them spending time together and having fun.

According to Farhan, the presence of The Three Musketeers book in the video was purely coincidental. Shibani Akhtar, noticing the amusing coincidence, suggested capturing the moment, which resulted in the now-viral clip.

Watch the video here:

When pressed further about ZNMD 2, the actor avoided giving a direct answer, instead responding, "I don't know; you'll hear the women talking about it; I don't know."

Adding to the intrigue, on March 1, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol reunited and posed inside a vintage car. The trio, famous for portraying best friends in the 2011 hit film, shared the image on social media with a cryptic caption: “It took time, but we finally said YAS.”

Their reunion has reignited discussions about a potential sequel. However, considering Farhan’s recent clarification about the earlier video, fans are left wondering—was this latest picture just another coincidence, or does it hint at something more?

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara follows three friends embarking on a transformative road trip across Spain, exploring themes of friendship, self-discovery, love, and conquering fears. The film’s deep emotional impact and relatability continue to resonate with audiences, making the idea of a sequel all the more enticing.