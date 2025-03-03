Advertisement
ZOHRA JABEEN SONG TEASER

Zohra Jabeen Teaser Out: Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna Groove To An Eid Special Dance Number From Sikandar, WATCH

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna bring festive energy with Zohra Jabeen, the first song from Sikandar, set to light up this Eid.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2025, 04:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The teaser of Zohra Jabeen, the first song from Sikandar is out
  • This marks the first on-screen pairing of Salman and Rashmika, adding fresh appeal to the track
  • Featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the song brings vibrant visuals, catchy beats, and festive energy
Zohra Jabeen Teaser Out: Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna Groove To An Eid Special Dance Number From Sikandar, WATCH Pic Credit: Nadiadwala Grandson, Instagram

The teaser of Zohra Jabeen, the first song from Sikandar, is out, offering a glimpse of an upbeat, celebratory dance track just in time for Eid. Featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the song brings vibrant visuals, catchy beats, and festive energy.

First Collaboration of Salman & Rashmika

This marks the first on-screen pairing of Salman and Rashmika, adding fresh appeal to the track. The teaser showcases their dance chemistry, making it a highlight of the film’s promotions.

A Festive Anthem in the Making

Composed by Pritam, Zohra Jabeen is backed by lively vocals from Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi, with lyrics by Sameer and Danish Sabri. Choreographed by Farah Khan, the song promises a mix of smooth moves and foot-tapping beats.

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)

A Sneak Peek into Sikandar’s Musical Side

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar continues to build anticipation. The teaser hints at a grand, colorful spectacle designed for the festive season.

With its energetic vibe and star power, Zohra Jabeen is poised to be a popular dance number this Eid. Stay tuned for the full song release!

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

