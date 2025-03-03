Zohra Jabeen Teaser Out: Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna Groove To An Eid Special Dance Number From Sikandar, WATCH

The teaser of Zohra Jabeen, the first song from Sikandar, is out, offering a glimpse of an upbeat, celebratory dance track just in time for Eid. Featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the song brings vibrant visuals, catchy beats, and festive energy.

First Collaboration of Salman & Rashmika

This marks the first on-screen pairing of Salman and Rashmika, adding fresh appeal to the track. The teaser showcases their dance chemistry, making it a highlight of the film’s promotions.

A Festive Anthem in the Making

Composed by Pritam, Zohra Jabeen is backed by lively vocals from Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi, with lyrics by Sameer and Danish Sabri. Choreographed by Farah Khan, the song promises a mix of smooth moves and foot-tapping beats.

Watch the video here:

A Sneak Peek into Sikandar’s Musical Side

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar continues to build anticipation. The teaser hints at a grand, colorful spectacle designed for the festive season.

With its energetic vibe and star power, Zohra Jabeen is poised to be a popular dance number this Eid. Stay tuned for the full song release!