ZOYA AKHTAR

Zoya Akhtar Praises Kiran Rao’s Directorial Laapataa Ladies

Zoya Akhtar praises Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies as an impressive second film, expressing hope for more from the director in the future.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 02:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Zoya Akhtar Praises Kiran Rao’s Directorial Laapataa Ladies (image: IMDb)

New Delhi: Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, has been garnering immense praise from across the entertainment industry, with renowned filmmaker Zoya Akhtar being the latest to laud the film.

Game Changers, a podcast by film trade analyst Komal Nahta, has been making waves since its launch, featuring thought-provoking conversations with prominent figures from the world of cinema. In the most recent episode, Zoya Akhtar expressed her admiration for Laapataa Ladies, highlighting Kiran Rao's impressive direction.

When Komal Nahta asked, "Zoya, which young director do you see as a 'game changer' or have potential?" Zoya was quick to name directors Shakun Batra and Chaitanya Tamhane, before adding, "Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies was her second film, and I loved it. Hopefully, she'll make more films."

Komal then followed up, asking, "Which recent film by another director did you thoroughly enjoy?" To this, Zoya responded with a simple yet powerful endorsement: "Laapataa Ladies."

With Game Changers, Komal Nahta continues to redefine the landscape of Indian cinema conversations, offering fans exclusive insights and stories from some of the biggest names in the industry. Be sure to tune in to the YouTube channel for more episodes!

