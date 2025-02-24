Zoya Akhtar Praises Kiran Rao’s Directorial Laapataa Ladies

New Delhi: Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, has been garnering immense praise from across the entertainment industry, with renowned filmmaker Zoya Akhtar being the latest to laud the film.

Game Changers, a podcast by film trade analyst Komal Nahta, has been making waves since its launch, featuring thought-provoking conversations with prominent figures from the world of cinema. In the most recent episode, Zoya Akhtar expressed her admiration for Laapataa Ladies, highlighting Kiran Rao's impressive direction.

When Komal Nahta asked, "Zoya, which young director do you see as a 'game changer' or have potential?" Zoya was quick to name directors Shakun Batra and Chaitanya Tamhane, before adding, "Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies was her second film, and I loved it. Hopefully, she'll make more films."

Komal then followed up, asking, "Which recent film by another director did you thoroughly enjoy?" To this, Zoya responded with a simple yet powerful endorsement: "Laapataa Ladies."

