/‘Boyfriend duties’ Justin Trudeau breaks silence after criticism over skipping Canada match for Katy Perry performance

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday addressed criticism after choosing to attend the United States FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match, where his girlfriend Katy Perry was performing a headline performance, rather than Canada’s opening game on the same day.
The controversy began after Trudeau shared a light-hearted post on X referencing a New York Times article that highlighted his decision. In response to the backlash, he said, “Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call. But you know who I’m rooting for to take the Cup.” (with a Canadian flag emoticon).
The post sparked divided reactions online. Some critics argued that a former national leader should have prioritised Canada’s match, with one commenter stating, “Leadership is about putting the country ahead of personal relationships.” Others called the choice “unfortunate.”
Supporters, however, pushed back against the criticism, viewing it as an overreaction to a personal matter. “You literally owe no explanation to anyone. Live your life,” one user replied.
Another wrote, “You’re a free man, legally allowed to do whatever you want. You served the country and deserve to be able to enjoy life without internet warriors ripping on you. Have fun.”
The incident dates back to Friday, June 12, 2026, when at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Katy Perry headlined the opening ceremony ahead of the United States vs. Paraguay match, performing her song “Wonder” on the pitch alongside 10-year-old Norwegian singer Tius Luka.
Trudeau was seen cheering from the sidelines during the performance. Afterward, Perry ran into his arms for a public kiss, and the couple was later spotted holding hands in the stands, moments that quickly went viral.
For the performance, Perry wore a futuristic silver sequin-fringed Stella McCartney gown.
Trudeau and Perry, who first sparked dating rumors in mid-2025, have made several public appearances together recently. On June 8, 2026, former Canadian PM joined her at the Tribeca Festival premiere of her concert film ‘Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris’ in New York City, where he was seen singing along to “Firework.”
He has also been spotted enthusiastically singing her song “CRUSH” at a Montreal concert and joined her in the crowd at Coachella 2026 to watch Justin Bieber’s performance.
(with ANI inputs)
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