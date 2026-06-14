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‘Boyfriend duties’ Justin Trudeau breaks silence after criticism over skipping Canada match for Katy Perry performance

The event dates back to June 12, 2026, when Katy Perry headlined the opening ceremony ahead of the United States vs. Paraguay match, performing her song “Wonder” with Former Canadian PM  Justin Trudeau cheering for her from the sidestands. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 06:24 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 06:24 PM IST
‘Boyfriend duties’ Justin Trudeau breaks silence after criticism over skipping Canada match for Katy Perry performance
Image Credit: @katydailybrasil/X

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