A Comprehensive Guide To Understand Schengen Travel Insurance

Are you planning to go on a trip to Schengen countries? That is great! However, sorting out the must-haves before initiating the visa application is always a good idea. One such requirement is Schengen travel insurance, a mandatory criterion you must fulfil for a Schengen travel insurance. This blog is a comprehensive guide that will walk you through the details of a Schengen travel insurance policy, so make sure to read to the end.

What is Schengen Travel Insurance?

Schengen travel insurance is a type of insurance plan specifically designed to meet the travel needs of people travelling to the Schengen area. It comprises 29 European nations that have abolished the borders among them. These countries are called Schengen countries, which mandate having a travel insurance plan to enter their geographical jurisdiction.

Therefore, if you wish to visit any of these countries, Schengen travel insurance is a compulsory expense you need to bear.

What are the Key Requirements of Schengen Travel Insurance?

Here are some of the key requirements of Schengen travel insurance, which you must ensure to include in your policy:

●Coverage

The Schengen travel insurance plan you purchase must have a minimum coverage of 30,000 Euros. It should also cover expenses related to medical issues, including surgery, hospitalisation, treating injuries, etc.

●Repatriation

Your Schengen travel insurance plan should cover the expenses for repatriation, which is the cost of transporting the remains of the insured member during the unfortunate event of their death.

●Global Assistance

The insurer from which you purchase your Schengen travel insurance should provide global assistance. It should be valid in all the Schengen countries, from where you can ask for and receive quick assistance or make claims.

●Validity

Ensuring the validity of your Schengen travel insurance plan is crucial. Likewise, your policy should be valid throughout the Schengen area and provide sufficient coverage to cover your stay in the Schengen countries.

What are the Advantages of Having Schengen Travel Insurance?

Purchasing a Schengen travel insurance policy provides several advantages that will benefit you during your European trip. These include the following:

●Helps in Visa Approval

A suitable travel insurance policy is mandatory for visiting the Schengen area. Therefore, when you purchase a Schengen travel insurance plan, you satisfy the criteria of a Schengen visa for Indians, increasing the chances of getting it approved.

●Covers Medical Expenses

One of the most significant advantages of having a Schengen travel insurance plan is that it covers all your medical expenses during your stay in the Schengen countries, including hospitalisation, surgeries, etc. It saves you from sudden financial setbacks during unforeseen events like medical emergencies.

●Comprehensive Coverage

Schengen travel insurance provides comprehensive protection that covers medical emergencies and expenses, as well as events like flight delays or trip cancellations.

●Emergency Assistance

Having a Schengen travel insurance plan allows you to be financially protected throughout your stay in a foreign country. You can raise claims and settle them whenever you need to without any hassle.

How Can You Select the Best Schengen Travel Insurance?

You must consider a few crucial things to get your hands on the ideal Schengen travel insurance for you, which include the following:

●Required Coverage

You must search for a travel insurance provider which can offer you coverage that best suits your requirements. The more protection you get from medical emergencies, trip cancellations or other potential trip interruptions, the better you get.

●Cost

It is always wise to figure out the pricing structure of a travel insurance plan before you purchase it. This will help you budget your trip according to your finances. Therefore, you must research and compare different plans based on their coverage and prices.

●Reliability

Ensuring a travel insurance provider's reliability is a must. The best way to do that is by checking the reviews of existing customers and the claim settlement. This implies how well they can handle their customers' claims and settle them without any hassle.

●Customer Service

You should opt for a travel insurance company that offers a prompt customer service team available 24 hours a day. It should also have an easy interface, allowing you to get in touch with them from anywhere, anytime.

Final Words

Henceforth, Schengen travel insurance is a crucial requirement for applying for a Schengen visa. It not only helps one remain financially secure while travelling but also increases the chances of visa approval. Therefore, make sure to evaluate your travel needs thoroughly and compare different policies, which will eventually enable you to get the right travel insurance policy for your trip to the Schengen countries.



