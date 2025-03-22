A New India Will Emerge From The Confluence Of Sanskrit And Scriptures: Swami Ramdev

The thoughts were expressed by the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, at the closing ceremony of the 62nd All India Shastrotsav Competition held at Patanjali University.

The Chief Minister emphasized that Indian culture and traditions are deeply rooted in our ancient scriptures, which encompass profound knowledge of science, yoga, medicine, mathematics, and philosophy. He stressed the importance of not only preserving the research of sages as a legacy but also advancing and developing it in the modern context. He stated that just as the deep wisdom of Advaita Vedanta spread across India, similarly, the secrets of Sanskrit and scriptures should reach national and global levels through this Shastrotsav. He also advocated for presenting the Vedas and scriptures in a practical manner to generate interest and faith among future generations.

During the closing ceremony, Chief Minister Dhami highlighted that the state government is taking significant steps to promote Sanatan Dharma and the Indian knowledge tradition, aiming to establish ancient Indian wisdom at a global level. He also emphasized the need to integrate India’s rich Vedic knowledge into the education system more effectively. He remarked that if ancient Indian knowledge is presented from a scientific perspective, it can be beneficial for all of humanity.

On this occasion, the Chancellor of Patanjali University and Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev stated that Sanskrit is not just a language but has the potential to lead in any field worldwide. He asserted that Sanatan Dharma and ancient Indian scriptures encompass all branches of knowledge. Calling the All India Shastrotsav a confluence of Sanskrit and culture, Swami Ramdev stated that all primary languages have originated from Sanskrit, and this is a matter of pride for all. He stressed the need to promote Sanskrit and revive the Indian knowledge tradition.

The Vice-Chancellor of Patanjali University, Acharya Balkrishna, described Sanskrit as a sacred heritage and a symbol of cultural pride, emphasizing the importance of ancient Indian scriptures in daily life. He urged scholars, students, and researchers from across the country to continuously strive to spread the significance of the Vedas and scriptures to the masses.

Former Chief Minister and Union Education Minister of Uttarakhand, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank,’ stated that Sanskrit is not an outdated language but has the potential to establish its prominence globally. He remarked that Sanskrit embodies all aspects of knowledge, science, and technology. He also mentioned the recognition of Sanskrit as the official language of Uttarakhand and the state's significant contributions to the field of Sanskrit on a global scale.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, Professor Srinivas Varakhedi, also shared valuable insights on Sanskrit, scriptures, and the Indian knowledge tradition.

Participants from 30 states and union territories were honoured with awards at this Shastrotsav competition. The event was coordinated by Dr. Madhukeshwar Bhatt and hosted by Dr. Pawan Vyas.

The closing ceremony was graced by the presence of Mahamandaleshwar Swami Punyanandgiri Ji Maharaj, former Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Swami Yatishwaranand Ji Maharaj, Vice-Chancellor of Shree Somnath Sanskrit University, Veraval, Gujarat, Prof. Sukant Kumar Senapati, Vice-Chancellor of Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit University, Assam, Prof. Prahlad R. Joshi, Vice-Chancellor of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University, New Delhi, Dr. Murali Manohar Pathak, along with Prof. Sadhvi Devpriya (Dean, Patanjali University), Prof. Mayank Kumar Agarwal (Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Patanjali University), faculty members from Patanjali University, Haridwar, and Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, along with distinguished scholars and dignitaries from across the country.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)