AgriStack - Farmer Registration Process In India

AgriStack is India's digital platform for modernising agriculture, linking farmers' data through a unique Farmer ID to access government schemes. Registration is becoming mandatory, with a deadline of January 31, 2025, in some states.
AgriStack is a digital platform launched by the Indian government to modernise agriculture by creating a centralised farmer database. The Farmer Registry, a key component, assigns each farmer a unique Farmer ID, linking their details, land records, and eligibility for schemes like PM-KISAN, crop insurance, and subsidies. Registration is increasingly mandatory for accessing government benefits, with a deadline of January 31, 2025, for some states to align with schemes like PM-KISAN.
Eligibility Criteria
To register, farmers must meet these requirements:
● Indian Citizen: Must be a farmer (landowner or tenant) residing in India.
● Aadhaar-Linked Mobile Number: For OTP verification.
● Land Ownership or Lease Documents: Proofs like Khatauni, 7/12 extract, or lease agreement.
● Bank Account: Linked to Aadhaar for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
● Age: Minimum 18 years.
Required Documents
Before starting, gather:
● Aadhaar Card: For identity verification.
● Land Records: State-specific documents (e.g., 7/12 in Maharashtra, Khatauni in Uttar Pradesh).
● Bank Details: Account number and IFSC code.
● Passport-Size Photo: Optional in some states.
● Mobile Number: Active and linked to Aadhaar.
Registration Process (Step-by-Step)
The process varies slightly by state but follows a general framework. It can be done online or offline via Common Service Centers (CSCs). Here’s how:
Online Registration
1. Visit the State-Specific Portal:
○ Go to the official AgriStack portal for your state (e.g., mhfr.agristack.gov.in for Maharashtra, upfr.agristack.gov.in for Uttar Pradesh). The main hub is agristack.gov.in.
○ Search “AgriStack [Your State Name]” if unsure.
2. Start Registration:
○ Click “Farmer Registration” or “Create New User” on the homepage.
3. Aadhaar Verification:
○ Enter your Aadhaar number.
○ Receive an OTP on your Aadhaar-linked mobile. Enter it to verify.
4. Create Account:
○ Set a username and password (minimum 8 characters, with uppercase, numbers, and special characters).
○ Log in with these credentials.
5. Enter Personal Details:
○ Fill in name, address, date of birth, and social category (General, SC, ST, OBC).
6. Add Land Details:
○ Input survey number, village name, and land area.
○ Fetch records from state land databases (e.g., Bhulekh in Maharashtra). Verify accuracy.
7. Upload Documents:
○ Upload scanned copies of Aadhaar, land records, and bank details (PDFs, max 2 MB each).
8. E-Sign and Submit:
○ Complete e-signature with another OTP.
○ Review all details, agree to terms, and click “Submit.”
9. Receive Farmer ID:
○ Get an Enrollment ID or Farmer ID on-screen or via SMS. Note it down.
Offline Registration (via CSC)
1. Locate a CSC:
○ Visit a nearby Common Service Center (over 2 lakh exist across India).
2. Provide Details:
○ Bring all documents. The CSC operator will enter your data.
3. Verification:
○ Aadhaar OTP and land record checks are done on-site.
4. Submission:
○ Operator applies. You’ll receive a Farmer ID upon approval.
Local Assistance
● Sahayaks/Village Offices: In some states, local assistants or Gram Panchayat staff help with registration.
Post-Registration
● Check Status:
○ Visit your state portal, click “Check Enrollment Status,” and enter your Enrollment ID or Aadhaar number.
○ Status options: Approved (Farmer ID issued), Pending (under review), Rejected (with reason, e.g., land dispute).
● Download Farmer ID:
○ Once approved, log in to print or download your Farmer ID.
Benefits
● Direct Benefits: Access PM-KISAN (₹6,000/year), Kisan Credit Card, subsidies, and insurance.
● Efficiency: No intermediaries; payments via DBT.
● Data Insights: Personalized crop and weather advisories.
Challenges & Tips
● Connectivity: Rural areas may lack internet. Use CSCs if needed.
● Document Issues: Ensure land records are updated at the Tehsil office first.
● Rejections: Common reasons include mismatched names or unverified land. Correct errors and reapply.
● Helpline: Call 1800-123-4567 (generic AgriStack support) or check state-specific numbers.
Current Status (March 20, 2025)
● Coverage: 23 states have steering committees; 80 million+ farmers registered.
● Tech Integration: 22 states use APIs for land record verification.
● Deadline: January 31, 2025, for PM-KISAN eligibility in 10 states (e.g., UP, MP, Gujarat).
State-Specific Examples
● Maharashtra: mhfr.agristack.gov.in integrates with Bhulekh (7/12 records). 60% of farmland digitized.
● Uttar Pradesh: upfr.agristack.gov.in targets 25 million farmers; 70% registered.
● Gujarat: gjfr.agristack.gov.in emphasizes tenant farmer inclusion.
