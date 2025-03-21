AgriStack - Farmer Registration Process In India

AgriStack is a digital platform launched by the Indian government to modernise agriculture by creating a centralised farmer database. The Farmer Registry, a key component, assigns each farmer a unique Farmer ID, linking their details, land records, and eligibility for schemes like PM-KISAN, crop insurance, and subsidies. Registration is increasingly mandatory for accessing government benefits, with a deadline of January 31, 2025, for some states to align with schemes like PM-KISAN.



Eligibility Criteria

To register, farmers must meet these requirements:

● Indian Citizen: Must be a farmer (landowner or tenant) residing in India.

● Aadhaar-Linked Mobile Number: For OTP verification.

● Land Ownership or Lease Documents: Proofs like Khatauni, 7/12 extract, or lease agreement.

● Bank Account: Linked to Aadhaar for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

● Age: Minimum 18 years.

Required Documents

Before starting, gather:

● Aadhaar Card: For identity verification.

● Land Records: State-specific documents (e.g., 7/12 in Maharashtra, Khatauni in Uttar Pradesh).

● Bank Details: Account number and IFSC code.

● Passport-Size Photo: Optional in some states.

● Mobile Number: Active and linked to Aadhaar.



Registration Process (Step-by-Step)

The process varies slightly by state but follows a general framework. It can be done online or offline via Common Service Centers (CSCs). Here’s how:

Online Registration

1. Visit the State-Specific Portal:

○ Go to the official AgriStack portal for your state (e.g., mhfr.agristack.gov.in for Maharashtra, upfr.agristack.gov.in for Uttar Pradesh). The main hub is agristack.gov.in.

○ Search “AgriStack [Your State Name]” if unsure.

2. Start Registration:

○ Click “Farmer Registration” or “Create New User” on the homepage.

3. Aadhaar Verification:

○ Enter your Aadhaar number.

○ Receive an OTP on your Aadhaar-linked mobile. Enter it to verify.

4. Create Account:

○ Set a username and password (minimum 8 characters, with uppercase, numbers, and special characters).

○ Log in with these credentials.

5. Enter Personal Details:

○ Fill in name, address, date of birth, and social category (General, SC, ST, OBC).

6. Add Land Details:

○ Input survey number, village name, and land area.

○ Fetch records from state land databases (e.g., Bhulekh in Maharashtra). Verify accuracy.

7. Upload Documents:

○ Upload scanned copies of Aadhaar, land records, and bank details (PDFs, max 2 MB each).

8. E-Sign and Submit:

○ Complete e-signature with another OTP.

○ Review all details, agree to terms, and click “Submit.”

9. Receive Farmer ID:

○ Get an Enrollment ID or Farmer ID on-screen or via SMS. Note it down.

Offline Registration (via CSC)

1. Locate a CSC:

○ Visit a nearby Common Service Center (over 2 lakh exist across India).

2. Provide Details:

○ Bring all documents. The CSC operator will enter your data.

3. Verification:

○ Aadhaar OTP and land record checks are done on-site.

4. Submission:

○ Operator applies. You’ll receive a Farmer ID upon approval.

Local Assistance

● Sahayaks/Village Offices: In some states, local assistants or Gram Panchayat staff help with registration.

Post-Registration

● Check Status:

○ Visit your state portal, click “Check Enrollment Status,” and enter your Enrollment ID or Aadhaar number.

○ Status options: Approved (Farmer ID issued), Pending (under review), Rejected (with reason, e.g., land dispute).

● Download Farmer ID:

○ Once approved, log in to print or download your Farmer ID.

Benefits

● Direct Benefits: Access PM-KISAN (₹6,000/year), Kisan Credit Card, subsidies, and insurance.

● Efficiency: No intermediaries; payments via DBT.

● Data Insights: Personalized crop and weather advisories.

Challenges & Tips

● Connectivity: Rural areas may lack internet. Use CSCs if needed.

● Document Issues: Ensure land records are updated at the Tehsil office first.

● Rejections: Common reasons include mismatched names or unverified land. Correct errors and reapply.

● Helpline: Call 1800-123-4567 (generic AgriStack support) or check state-specific numbers.



Current Status (March 20, 2025)

● Coverage: 23 states have steering committees; 80 million+ farmers registered.

● Tech Integration: 22 states use APIs for land record verification.

● Deadline: January 31, 2025, for PM-KISAN eligibility in 10 states (e.g., UP, MP, Gujarat).

State-Specific Examples

● Maharashtra: mhfr.agristack.gov.in integrates with Bhulekh (7/12 records). 60% of farmland digitized.

● Uttar Pradesh: upfr.agristack.gov.in targets 25 million farmers; 70% registered.

● Gujarat: gjfr.agristack.gov.in emphasizes tenant farmer inclusion.

