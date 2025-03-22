BAIDA Film Review: Director Puneet Sharma Keeps The Audience Hooked With Unique Directorial Style, Impactful Performances

Bollywood films that stand out for their innovative ideas and innovative direction are truly rare. However, the sci-fi supernatural thriller BAIDA, which is out this week, has ventured to do something that not even the majority of the big-budget films can do: make its story their hero. The film's director, Puneet Sharma, has given the spectators a unique experience. From the British era to the present day in the rural Indian hinterlands, with sets created by local artisans, Puneet takes the audience to several dimensions and time periods in 109 minutes receiving 3.5 stars.

The lead character of BAIDA, played by Sudhanshu Rai, is a former spy named Rambabu. He becomes a salesman and is transferred to rural areas of Uttar Pradesh since he is tired of his job, which puts his life in danger every day. He has no idea that a dark force that has eluded both time and death is waiting for him amid the mists and woods. The film's core idea is effectively presented in the outset, when Hiten Tejwani's character gives in to his battle for survival. Shortly after, it shifts to the present era with a humorous jeep scene that also introduces the main character. Even though this sequence may make you grin, the flashbacks will convey Rambabu's whole personality and the burden he left behind.

Later, in the dense yet enigmatic jungle, Rambabu meets the evil spirit of Pishaach, played by Sourabh Raaj Jain, who sits and plays a captivating melody on an old, handcrafted Sarangi. This scene helps to explain why authenticity of the elements used in BAIDA is so important. When Rambabu accepts Pishaach's offer to spend the night in a nearby shelter, the narrative takes an unexpected turn and he is transported to the British era as he sits on the chair. It is the same dimesion shown at the start of the movie and here the audience intelligently links that this is what will follow for Rambabu too.

As a director, Puneet has even avoided audience overload by creating the character of Golu, played by big screen newcomer Shobhit Sujay, who seamlessly incorporates aspects of comedy and Bhojpuri into the otherwise dramatic sci-fi supernatural thriller. As the film progresses through numerous time zones and dimensions, two modern-day characters, Manisha Sharma as Ahilma and Tarun Khanna as Doctor Shekhwat, give remarkable performances as the saviours. Sudhanshu as Rambabu and storywriter guides the audience through the chaotic, illusionary voyage of BAIDA with ease.

The film has a decent production value, engaging background score, riveting cinematography, powerful acting, and futuristic directing approach that make up for any shortcomings. BAIDA is a really unique sci-fi supernatural thriller that Indian audiences must see on the big screen.

