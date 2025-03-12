Bapuji Dashrathbhai Patel’s YouTube Channel Reaches 50 Lakh Subscribers, Sharing Spiritual Knowledge With World

The great spiritual master Bapuji Dashrathbhai Patel was born on December 13, 1956, in Akhaj village, Mehsana. Before practicing as an income tax advocate, he began his spiritual journey. Bapuji Dashrathbhai Patel possesses profound wisdom that reveals authentic information about the soul together with knowledge of the universe and the quest for genuine peace. According to Bapuji, our essence as human beings is a spiritual nature rather than a physical substance. Through his teachings, Bapuji reveals the mysteries of creation along with the capabilities of meditation. According to him, genuine happiness exists inside a person rather than outside in external circumstances. Through his teachings people learn about cosmic understanding and achieve serenity of the soul.

Bapuji Dashrathbhai Patel’s Spiritual YouTube Journey

The YouTube channel "Bapuji Dashrathbhai Patel" has successfully achieved a milestone of 50 lakh subscribers. With this achievement, this spiritual channel is amongst the top 10 spiritual channels of India. Through this official YouTube channel, Bapuji shares his discourses, unraveling the profound spiritual knowledge that he has gained during Samadhi Avastha (meditative state). Since 2015, Bapuji has nurtured this channel bit by bit with videos, podcasts, interviews to create virtual space for spiritual seekers.

The channel is a repository of Bapuji's teachings - Behad ka Param Gyan which encompasses a vast array of topics ranging from Artificial Intelligence, Super Intelligent Technology, Who is the Ultimate God? Today's Multiverse, How was Earth Created? Who are Humans? Kalyug ka ant kaise hoga? Kya Aliens hote hai? Ghost World exposed, Who is Supreme Kalki Avatar? He has made divine revelations on this channel that cover aspects beyond this Brahmand, Difference between Shiv and Mahashiv, deep diving into the realms of Life after death, Secrets of Karma theory, How to heal oneself? Can humans Time travel? What are Akashic records? 3D to 5D shift, and above all, significance of Atmaswarup and power of Param Shanti vibrations. The unique blend of the latest spiritual knowledge with modern science and technological advancements sets this channel apart in terms of satiating the seeker's quest for holistic answers. It is uniquely positioned as a one-stop destination for gaining insights into unheard mysteries that have not found mention in our ancient Sanatan scriptures. In these grave times for humanity, it's the only channel that provides a simple solution to humanity to rescue itself unscathed from the clutches of Kalyug (Mahakal Pralay se kaise bache?) whilst, continuing on the Gyan marg and pursuing Karmyog.

Understanding the 14 Lokas and Their Significance

Behad Gyan explains to us that the Creation extends far beyond this Solar System, Galaxy and Universe. There are countless Universes inside this vast Multiverse and there are multiple dimensions. In fact, in this solar system itself, there are 14 Lokas. We are not alone here. We have descended on Earth to realise our one true divine life purpose. Thus, our sufferings, struggles through these time cycles (Yugas) of creation, existence and destruction are to actually make us understand why we are here on Earth? How are we stuck? And how can we find our way back to where we came from, i.e. to our Creator? The true aim of a human life is to attain Mukti or Jivanmukti, i.e Liberation of the soul from cycles of life and death.

Vishwa Parivartak Ishwariya Vidyalaya: A Hub for Spiritual Seekers

From an early age, Bapuji harboured dreams of transforming the world and therefore, in 1997, he established the "Vishwa Parivartak Ishwariya Vidyalaya" (World Changing Godly House of Learning) in Chenpur village, Ahmedabad serving as a hub for spiritual seekers. Bapuji insists that presently, the Creation has deteriorated to such an extent that Earth has become Mrityulok. His mission is to bring forth the pure, luminous energy of the Absolute Supreme Authority to this entire Multiverse, in which this Earth is just a tiny dot. He has envisioned a complete process of eternal parivartan from Mrityu Lok to Amarlok where there will never be a cycle of life and death.

Initially, Bapuji's spiritual knowledge was limited to creation of this Brahmand and with passage of time through his pursuit of Absolute Truth and divine connection with Almighty Authority, the expanse of his teachings ranged to Galaxies, Universes, Multiverses, Great Multiverses and so on. During Bapuji's spiritual journey, Sushma Maa, fondly known as Brahma Maa, stood firmly beside him and supported him in the quest for Ultimate gyan. All the divine visions downloaded by Bapuji have been pictorially presented by Neeru Maa in the form of drawings that have been showcased in the museum at Ahmedabad Ashram.





Sakshi Patel’s And Anant Patel’s Role in Meditation and Gyan Charcha

Eventually, to convey Bapuji's grand vision worldwide, his son, Anant Patel and his daughter-in-law Sakshi Patel, also joined the mission. Popularly known as Anantbhai, he has conducted more than 1300 daily live YouTube sessions between 10 pm to 11 pm on the channel "Bapuji Dashrathbhai Patel", offering spiritual guidance, meditation sessions, and discussions on a wide range of topics including Sanatan Shastras - Vedas, Puranas, Upanishads, latest technological advancements, geopolitics etc. His efforts gained momentum especially during the 2020 pandemic lockdown, where he addressed the spiritual needs of a world grappling with fear and uncertainty. He has been invited on many podcasts and he also airs shows on his channel "Spiritual Podcast with Anant", wherein divine souls share their spiritual experiences to inspire humanity.

Sakshi Patel has a following of more than 160K on her YouTube channel "Paramshanti Motivation & Meditation" where she conducts daily live guided meditation sessions along with gyan charcha between 5:30 am to 6:30 am. Through her more than 650 live sessions, she inspires humanity to collectively connect with divine energy and spread Param Shanti vibrations for Vishwa Parivartan. She has also curated a free 10-hour Spiritual Course for beginners, which summarises Bapuji’s vast knowledge ranging from basic enquiry of Who am I? culminating into Ultimate soul ascension transcending solar systems and multiverses.

Free eBooks Available For Spiritual Seekers

Anant Patel and Sakshi Patel have authored the book 'Life in Multiverse,' which is available in multiple regional as well as international languages. The book encapsulates Bapuji's teachings, explaining the concept of multiverse, creation of infinite dimensions, black holes, correlation between time, space and speed, dark matter, God particle and significance of becoming Atmaswarup (the transformative potential within each individual) and impact of Param Shanti vibrations. Paramshanti.org is the official platform dedicated to disseminating the teachings of Bapuji Dashrathbhai Patel. On the website, there are many ebooks including Life in Multiverse and others such as Our Alien Connection, Anant koti Brahmandon ka Mahakal Pralay, etc, available for free download.

Anant Patel and Sakshi Patel both are dedicated towards the mission of spreading world peace and bringing global transformation by disseminating Behad Param Gyan and spreading Param Shanti vibrations. They urge people to embark on this spiritual journey to liberate humanity from suffering - "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam".

