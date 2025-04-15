Blue Gold Steel Industries Named Emerging TMT Bar Manufacturer of the Year at Karnataka Business Awards 2025

In a proud moment for Karnataka’s steel and infrastructure sector, Blue Gold Steel Industries was honored with the prestigious “Emerging TMT Bar Manufacturer of the Year” award at the Karnataka Business Awards 2025, hosted at the iconic Palace Grounds, Bengaluru.

Presented by the Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce (KTCC), this recognition celebrates the company’s dedication to quality, innovation, and consistent growth in the field of TMT (Thermo-Mechanically Treated) bar manufacturing. Known for their high-strength, durable TMT bars, Blue Gold Steel Industries has swiftly gained industry acclaim for serving the growing demands of construction and infrastructure development.

Vikram Kumar, Director of Blue Gold Steel Industries, received the award on behalf of the company and expressed his gratitude, stating: “This award is a milestone for Blue Gold Steel Industries and a proud moment for our entire team. We’ve worked relentlessly to deliver products that stand for strength, safety, and sustainability. Our goal is to set new benchmarks in the TMT industry while contributing meaningfully to the nation’s infrastructure growth.”

Under Vikram Kumar’s leadership, the company has implemented modern manufacturing technologies, rigorous quality checks, and eco-friendly practices, ensuring its TMT bars meet and exceed industry standards. With growing trust from clients across Karnataka, the company is rapidly expanding its footprint in the Indian steel market.

The Karnataka Business Awards 2025 recognized exceptional achievements by entrepreneurs and businesses across the state. Blue Gold Steel Industries’ recognition as an emerging leader highlights its strong foundation and future potential in the steel manufacturing domain. As the demand for robust and reliable construction materials continues to rise, Blue Gold Steel Industries remains committed to innovation, quality, and building a stronger tomorrow.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)