Bridging the Skills Gap: How India’s Youth Are Overcoming Disturbing Underemployment Problem

Underemployment is a growing concern in India, where millions of graduates find themselves in jobs that do not fully utilise their skills or education. Many professionals, despite having degrees, are forced into low-paying or unrelated roles due to a lack of industry-relevant expertise. Jasvir Singh is one such example— despite earning a BTech degree, he spent years in non-technical roles before successfully transitioning into a data science career. His journey underscores the importance of continuous learning and the right support system in overcoming career stagnation.

A Common Struggle For Many Graduates

Jasvir’s story is not unique — millions of graduates across India find themselves in jobs that do not align with their qualifications or career aspirations. According to employment surveys, a significant percentage of degree holders end up in roles that underutilise their skills, often due to a lack of industry-relevant expertise or the fear of technical fields like coding and data science. The challenge of career stagnation is real, and many professionals struggle to break into industries with high growth potential.

Jasvir’s journey highlights an alternative path — one where upskilling and perseverance can lead to new opportunities in high-demand fields. His story serves as an inspiration to countless individuals who feel trapped in unsatisfying jobs, proving that career transformation is possible with the right mindset and training.

A Journey Marked by Challenges

Despite earning a BTech degree, Jasvir found himself in a non-technical role early in his career, lacking the confidence to crack coding-based interviews. Starting with a modest salary of ₹11,000 per month in Ludhiana, he gradually moved through various industries, reaching a salary of ₹45,000 over four years. Yet, he felt unfulfilled, yearning for real career growth.

Life threw an even bigger challenge his way when he suffered the devastating loss of his younger brother. Overcome with grief, he left his job and returned home, struggling with emotional turmoil and an uncertain future. Determined to rebuild, he took on a role in U.S. IT recruitment with TCS, but the night shifts and lack of passion for the job left him searching for a better path.

Discovering a New Path

Jasvir’s turning point came through self-learning. Watching YouTube videos, he discovered data science and became fascinated with its ability to transform raw data into valuable insights. Although coding had long been his biggest fear, he realised that mastering SQL and other data tools could open doors to a thriving career in tech.

Determined to upskill, Jasvir quit his job at TCS in 2023 to pursue formal training. After researching multiple programs, he chose OdinSchool’s Data Science Bootcamp for its structured curriculum, hands-on learning, and job placement support.

The Role of OdinSchool in His Success

At OdinSchool, Jasvir gained proficiency in SQL, Python, statistics, and data visualisation tools like Tableau and Power BI. Working on real-world projects helped him build expertise across machine learning and business intelligence tools. Step by step, he conquered his fears, transforming his knowledge into tangible skills.

With the guidance of OdinSchool’s mentors and placement team, Jasvir successfully transitioned into the tech industry, securing a role in the Data Analytics team at Swiggy. The coding-based roles he once feared had now become his stepping stone to success.

A Message of Resilience

Reflecting on his journey, Jasvir shares a powerful message: “The things you try to avoid will somehow come back in your life. Instead of bypassing them, face them.”

While underemployment is driving a lot of youth to lower their aspirations and settle for much less, Jasvir’s story proves that there is a bright light at the end of the tunnel for those who dare to take a leap, upskill themselves and move forward with the right mindset. Several hundred such professionals have realised their aspirations through OdinSchool’s industry-aligned programs.

About OdinSchool

OdinSchool is committed to empowering professionals with industry-relevant skills, bridging the gap between ambition and achievement. With an industry-aligned curriculum, expert mentorship, and job placement support, OdinSchool continues to transform careers and help individuals break into high-growth tech industries.

Jasvir Singh’s success story is a shining example of what’s possible when perseverance meets opportunity. His journey is proof that dreams can be achieved with the right guidance and an unwavering commitment to growth.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)