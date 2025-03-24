Delhi-Born Artist Devika & Grammy Award Nominated Michael Brook Collaborate On Impactful Collaboration ‘Wisteria’

Chart-topping Indian singer-songwriter Devika and Grammy-nominated composer and producer Michael Brook have unveiled their latest collaboration, “Wisteria,” a poignant Punjabi ballad that seamlessly blends traditional Indian roots with contemporary global sounds. This musical masterpiece explores universal themes of love, longing, and emotional resonance, making it a groundbreaking addition to world music. Devika’s soulful vocals, paired with Brook’s production and composition, offer a cross-cultural experience that bridges South Asian traditions with international appeal.

Devika’s career has been a beacon of Indian music on the global stage. Known for hits like “Ek Tera Pyar” with Bohemia and her critically acclaimed solo albums, Devika has amassed over 100 million streams on platforms like YouTube and Spotify. Her genre-blending collaborations with artists such as Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash have cemented her place in global music playlists, including Buddha Bar XXIII and iTunes' A-List: Indian Pop. Devika’s earlier works, like “Jab Se Piya” and “Mast Qalandar,” earned Grammy consideration, further underscoring her influence in the Best Global Music Performance category.

Michael Brook, celebrated for his invention of the “Infinite Guitar” and his collaborations with legends like Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, brings his signature artistry to “Wisteria.” With Grammy and Golden Globe nominations for projects like Into The Wild and Brooklyn, Brook’s legacy in world music is unparalleled. His profound understanding of cross-cultural sounds resonates deeply in “Wisteria,” marking it as a timeless composition. Reflecting on the collaboration, Brook shared: “Working with Devika reminded me of the joy and depth of musical conversations. The process and the result are rewarding in ways neither of us could achieve alone.”

“Wisteria” is more than a song; it is a testament to the power of cultural fusion in music. Rooted in Punjabi lyrics yet carrying a universal narrative, the track embodies the heart of Indian heritage while appealing to global audiences. As the song prepares for Grammy consideration, Devika and Brook continue to redefine the boundaries of world music, uniting audiences with a shared emotional experience. Devika’s words capture the essence of this journey: “With Wisteria, I wanted to create something timeless, something deeply impactful.” With its rich melodies and poignant storytelling, “Wisteria” positions itself as a global anthem, elevating South Asian music to unprecedented heights.

Stream the impactful collaboration across platforms here.

Official Music Video: https://youtu.be/udcU2a72hsg?si=fsKWSU67RXm_f8vR

Spotify Link: https://open.spotify.com/album/61folzK9fcDGcjHvz63735?si=BkssWHQtRG6uQ5DDrggMAQ

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)