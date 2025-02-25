Download Aadhaar Card and Masked Aadhaar Card: From UIDAI, DigiLocker, UMANG to mAadhaar App

Aadhaar is one of the most crucial identity documents for Indian residents, offering a unique 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Whether you need to download your Aadhaar card or obtain a masked Aadhaar for security purposes, this guide will walk you through the step-by-step process. Additionally, we will explore why having an Aadhaar-linked bank account is essential for government benefits, including PM KISAN.

What is an Aadhaar Card?

An Aadhaar card is a government-issued identity proof that contains biometric and demographic data linked to an individual. It is widely used for identity verification across financial institutions, government subsidies, and digital services. A valid Aadhaar is necessary to receive direct benefit transfers from government schemes.

What is a Masked Aadhaar Card?

A Masked Aadhaar is a version of the Aadhaar card where the first 8 digits of the Aadhaar number are hidden, and only the last four digits are visible. This ensures enhanced security and prevents misuse of your Aadhaar details while still serving as valid proof of identity.

Why Should You Download Aadhaar Card Online?

Downloading your Aadhaar card online provides easy access to your identity proof without the need for a physical copy.

Moreover, an Aadhaar-linked bank account is essential for receiving benefits under government schemes like PM KISAN. Farmers and subsidy beneficiaries should ensure their Aadhaar details are correctly linked to avoid payment delays.

How to Download Aadhaar Card Online?

Aadhaar Card can be downloaded online through 4 possible methods:

Method 1 : Through UIDAI official Website

: Through UIDAI official Website Method 2 : Through mAadhaar App

: Through mAadhaar App Method 3 : Through Digilocker App

: Through Digilocker App Method 4: Through UMANG App

Method 1: Download Aadhaar Using UIDAI Official Website

Downloading an Aadhaar card is simple and can be done through the UIDAI website. Follow these steps:

Go to the official website of UIDAI.

Navigate to “Download Aadhaar Card ” section.

” section. Enter Your Details: You can download Aadhaar using one of the following:

Aadhaar Number (UID) Enrolment ID (EID) Virtual ID (VID)

Enter the selected number along with the captcha code.

Click on “Send OTP” . An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP received on your mobile and click on “Verify & Download”. Your e-Aadhaar card will be downloaded in PDF format.

Method to Open Password Protected Aadhaar PDF

The downloaded Aadhaar PDF file is password protected. Use an 8-character password consisting of the first four letters of your name (in uppercase) followed by your birth year. Example: If your name is Rahul Kumar and your birth year is 1990, then the password will be RAHU1990.

Method 2: Download Aadhaar Using the mAadhaar App

The mAadhaar app, developed by UIDAI, allows users to access their Aadhaar digitally. Follow these steps to use the app:

Download and install the mAadhaar app.

Open the app and select the "Login" option.

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number.

Provide the mobile number registered with your Aadhaar.

An OTP will be sent to this number.

Enter the OTP in the app to verify.

Once verified, you can access your digital Aadhaar card within the app.

Method 3: Using the DigiLocker App

DigiLocker is a government-approved platform for securely storing digital documents. To download your Aadhaar via DigiLocker:

Install the DigiLocker app and sign up or log in if you already have an account.

Go to the "Issued Documents" section.

Select "UIDAI" as the issuing authority.

Choose "Aadhaar" from the available document types.

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number.

You will receive an OTP on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Enter the OTP to verify your identity.

Your Aadhaar card will then be accessible under the "Issued Documents" section.

Method 4: Using the UMANG App

UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is an official government app that provides access to multiple e-governance services. To download Aadhaar through UMANG:

Install and open the UMANG app, then register or log in.

Navigate to "All Services" and search for "Aadhaar Card."

Select "View Aadhaar Card from DigiLocker."

You will be redirected to DigiLocker. Log in or create an account if needed.

Ensure that the mobile number used matches the one linked to your Aadhaar.

Once logged in, your digital Aadhaar card will be available for access and download.

How to Download a Masked Aadhaar Card?

If you want to download a Masked Aadhaar, follow the same steps as above but select the “Masked Aadhaar” option before generating the download request. This version will hide the first 8 digits of your Aadhaar number.

Why is Aadhaar Bank Seeding Important?

Linking your Aadhaar with your bank account is crucial for receiving government benefits directly into your account. Many subsidy schemes, such as PM KISAN, LPG subsidies, and other welfare programs, require an Aadhaar-linked bank account for seamless transactions.

How to Check Aadhaar Bank Seeding Status?

To verify whether your Aadhaar is linked to your bank account:

Go to UIDAI website.

Login by provide your Aadhaar number and enter the captcha code.

Now, locate and click on “Aadhaar Bank Seeding Status”.

After verification, the status of your Aadhaar-bank linking will be displayed on the screen.

Tip: If your Aadhaar is not linked to a bank account, visit your bank branch and submit an Aadhaar seeding request to ensure you receive government subsidies like PM KISAN on time.

How is Aadhaar Important for PM KISAN?

The PM KISAN Yojana provides financial assistance of ₹6,000 per year to eligible farmers. Aadhaar is mandatory for receiving these benefits, ensuring transparency and preventing fraudulent claims. Farmers must ensure their Aadhaar is linked to their bank account to receive payments on time.

How to Check PM KISAN Aadhaar Link Status?

Visit PM Kisan official website.

official website. Click on “ Beneficiary Status” .

. Enter your Aadhaar number or registered mobile number.

or Click “Get Data” to check whether your Aadhaar is linked to PM KISAN.

Ensuring Aadhaar linkage with both bank accounts and government schemes is essential for uninterrupted financial benefits.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can I Download an Aadhaar Without a Mobile Number?

No, you need access to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar to receive OTP for verification.

2. Is a Downloaded Aadhaar Valid?

Yes, the e-Aadhaar is equally valid as the physical Aadhaar card.

3. Is Masked Aadhaar As Acceptable As Normal Aadhaar Card?

Yes, a masked Aadhaar has the same validity as a normal Aadhaar Card.

4. How Long Does Aadhaar-Bank Linking Take?

It usually takes 3-5 working days for bank linking updates to reflect.

5. What Should I Do If My Aadhaar Is Not Linked to PM KISAN?

Visit the nearest Common Service Center (CSC) or your bank branch to update your Aadhaar details.

Conclusion

Downloading an Aadhaar card or a masked Aadhaar is quick and easy using the UIDAI website. Ensuring your Aadhaar is linked to your bank account is essential for receiving government benefits, including PM KISAN. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can manage your Aadhaar effectively and secure your financial benefits hassle-free.

