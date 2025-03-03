Dr Vivek Bindra and Wife Yanika Bindra Put Rumors to Rest with Public Appearances

In a significant turn of events, Dr Vivek Bindra and his wife, Yanika Bindra, have quashed all past speculations surrounding their relationship. The couple has been frequently spotted together at various spiritual sites, including ISKCON, Ujjain, and Devi Mata Mandir, appearing as a devoted and harmonious pair. These sightings have silenced previous media controversies, reaffirming that the couple remains united and stronger than ever.

Adding to the growing certainty about their bond, a glance at Yanika Bindra’s Instagram profile has revealed a treasure trove of candid moments—capturing the duo traveling together, enjoying peaceful moments, and sharing heartfelt experiences. Their appearances at the Kumbh Mela have further solidified the narrative, showing the couple embracing spirituality and togetherness with genuine joy.

Known for his influence in entrepreneurship and corporate leadership, Dr. Vivek Bindra has always been a private individual, choosing to shield his personal life from the public eye. Dr Vivek Bindra is the CEO and founder of Bada Business Pvt. Ltd. He is a well-known author, the best motivational speaker in India & Asia, an international corporate trainer, and a business coach. He holds 12 world records, including 9 Guinness World Records in various categories.

His silence during earlier controversies now seems deliberate, reflecting his commitment to privacy rather than public spectacle. Recent photographs and their spiritual outings paint a clear picture—there is no room for doubt about the couple’s happiness and mutual respect.

Their spiritual journey took an emotional turn during their visit to the newly inaugurated ISKCON Adani Kitchen, an initiative that serves millions of devotees and the underprivileged. Witnessing the sheer scale of compassion in action, Dr. Bindra was visibly moved, shedding tears while expressing admiration for the project’s noble mission.

When approached by the media, Dr. Bindra and Yanika shared reflections on their experience at the Kumbh Mela, describing it as a “proud and spiritual experience”. They emphasized the profound sense of selfless service and devotion that resonated with them throughout their journey.

When approached by the media at Kumbh Mela, Dr Vivek Bindra and his wife, Yanika, reflected and stated their thoughts, “We chose to remain silent despite the media’s allegations. However, to put all rumours into reality and confusion into clarity, I want to specify that Yanika and I have always been together. We deeply value our privacy, and our bond remains stronger than ever. We are, and will always be, together!”

Yanika Bindra, known for her supportive role in Vivek’s life, was equally moved by the sacred atmosphere. Their presence at the Kumbh wasn’t just a personal moment of reflection but also a celebration of shared values — faith, humility, and gratitude.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)