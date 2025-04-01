Educating Beyond Academics: Mental Health Education Curriculum Introduced At Delhi’s Maxfort School

This is more than just a photo— it’s a monumental shift in the way education is evolving. Standing tall at the center is Mr. Manas Dubey, the founder and director of The Mind Sync and Mental Health Education Inc. A powerful force of change surrounds him—the teachers of Maxfort School, New Delhi, who have transformed into Certified Mental Health Educators. Each certificate they hold is not just a document—it’s a pledge. A pledge to champion emotional intelligence, resilience, and well-being, ensuring that many young minds grow not just in knowledge but in strength, empathy, and self-awareness.

To earn this certification, teachers underwent rigorous training, learning how to identify, understand, and support students’ mental and emotional well-being. Through interactive sessions, they have been empowered with the tools to create safe, supportive, and emotionally enriching classrooms.

This transformation has been made possible through the visionary leadership of Mr. Manas Dubey and Dr. Shivam Dubey, a Harvard-trained child psychiatrist. They have pioneered the Mental Health Education Curriculum, an unprecedented initiative designed to equip students with emotional intelligence, resilience, and important life skills needed to thrive in the 21st century.

By integrating The Mind Sync’s research-backed curriculum, Maxfort School is setting a new benchmark in student development, preparing students to navigate life’s complexities with confidence and emotional strength. The curriculum is focused on prevention, aiming to equip students with the tools they need to independently manage stress, complex emotions, and life’s challenges rather than relying on interventions.

At the heart of this initiative is Ms. Mansi Narang, the vice-chairman of Maxfort School, whose commitment to student well-being has been instrumental in driving this change. Her vision aligns with the school’s broader mission of nurturing not only academic excellence but also the emotional and psychological well-being of every child.

Maxfort’s dedication to mental health education is further strengthened under the leadership of Ms. Dipika Sharma, Principal of Maxfort School Dwarka. She has been a key advocate for integrating The Mind Sync curriculum, ensuring that students benefit from scientifically backed mindfulness exercises and skill-building activities designed to enhance emotional intelligence and mental well-being.

Reflecting on the program’s impact, Ms. Dipika Sharma shared, “At Maxfort School Dwarka New Delhi, we strive to create a holistic learning environment that nurtures both academic excellence and emotional well-being. As part of this commitment, we collaborated with The Mind Sync Program, a transformative initiative designed to enhance students’ emotional intelligence, mindfulness, and focus. Throughout the program, students engaged in mindfulness exercises, guided visualization techniques, and emotional intelligence workshops that helped them develop self-awareness, resilience, and a positive mindset. These scientifically backed techniques enabled them to manage stress, improve concentration, and foster empathy in their interactions. By the end of the program, our students experienced a significant boost in emotional intelligence—they became more aware of their emotions, practiced self-regulation, and demonstrated greater confidence in their academic and personal lives. The incorporation of guided visualization helped them set clear goals, enhance memory retention, and approach challenges with a growth mindset. This initiative has been a valuable investment in our students’ overall development, reinforcing our belief that mental and emotional well-being are essential components of a successful education. We appreciate the efforts of The Mind Sync team for this initiative. Moving forward, we aim to continue integrating such innovative programs that empower our students to excel academically while maintaining emotional balance and inner peace.”

The progress students have made since adopting this curriculum speaks volumes about its impact. Recent Self-Awareness Assessments for Grades 6 to 8 indicate a notable transformation, with 98.96% of students demonstrating strong self-awareness skills—a fundamental component of emotional intelligence. Many students face challenges in understanding and managing their emotions, recognizing negative thought patterns, and coping with the psychological demands of adolescence. However, after engaging with The Mind Sync program, students exhibited a deeper grasp of complex emotions, the ability to identify and reframe negative thoughts, and an improved understanding of neuroscience concepts. These developments have led to increased self-confidence, enhanced self-esteem, and a measurable improvement in emotional resilience, fostering a generation of emotionally intelligent, mentally resilient individuals.

By implementing The Mind Sync curriculum, Maxfort School is integrating mental health education into daily learning. With visionary leadership and strong management support, Maxfort is shaping self-aware, emotionally intelligent individuals ready for the future.

This initiative proves that education isn’t just about academics but also emotional strength and personal growth. By prioritizing mental well-being, schools prepare students for life. More than a milestone, this is a transformative step in redefining education in India, making mental health a core pillar of learning.

