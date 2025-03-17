Filmmaker Milind Sulekha Purushottam’s New Home Inauguration Following Traditional Buddhist Rituals In Neral

Renowned filmmaker and director Milind Sulekha Purushottam celebrated the housewarming ceremony of his new home with traditional Buddhist rituals at Swagat Village Society, Neral. Located near the Matheran hill station, this scenic and tranquil place is ideal for relaxation and spiritual rejuvenation. The highlight of the event was the Buddhist prayer ceremony conducted by special guest Bhante Mahanam, who blessed the new home with peace, prosperity, and positive energy. The ceremony was attended by close family members, including father Purushottam Baburao Kamble, mother Sulekha Purushottam Kamble, sister Purva Sachin Mohite, nephew Pawan Sachin Mohite, cousin and renowned filmmaker Avinash Madhavrao Jadhav, and sister-in-law Vijaya Avinash Jadhav.

Expressing his joy on this occasion, Milind Sulekha Purushottam shared, "This house is not just a structure; it symbolizes our journey, our values, and the blessings of our elders. Performing a Buddhist prayer in this serene environment marks the beginning of a new chapter filled with positivity and spirituality." A special thanks was extended to Vinay Kadam and Omkar Gaikwad for their valuable support in organizing the event.

The picturesque setting of Swagat Village Society in Neral enhanced the significance of this ceremony, making it more than just a housewarming event—it became a spiritual and emotional milestone for the family.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)