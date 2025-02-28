Growing Every Day! PYNG’s Expanding Network Of Professionals Making Life Easier For Everyone

Did you know that over 60% of Indians struggle to find reliable professionals for services like career guidance, fitness training, and mental wellness? Whether it’s waiting weeks for an appointment, getting vague advice from unverified sources, or simply not knowing where to look, finding the right expert is a challenge.

But what if expert help was just a tap away?

Swiggy’s latest innovation, PYNG, connects you with trusted professionals across 30+ specialisations, all in one place. Whether you need a nutritionist, a financial consultant, a life coach, or a legal expert, PYNG makes expert guidance as easy as ordering your favourite meal online.

PYNG: Your One-Tap Solution for Expert Help

PYNG, powered by Swiggy, is revolutionising how Indians access professional services. Whether you need a nutritionist to fine-tune your diet, a financial advisor to manage your investments, a career coach to help with job decisions or even a mental wellness expert, PYNG makes expert guidance as easy as ordering food online.

What Makes PYNG Different?

Unlike traditional consulting services where you:

Have to search endlessly for the right professional

Get bombarded with spam calls and messages

Deal with hidden costs and unclear pricing

Wait for weeks to get an appointment

PYNG offers a smart, fast, and reliable alternative:

Instant Access: No long waiting periods; connect with experts when you need them.

No long waiting periods; connect with experts when you need them. Verified Professionals : Every expert is handpicked and thoroughly vetted.

: Every expert is handpicked and thoroughly vetted. Personalised Guidance: No generic advice, get solutions that match your unique needs.

No generic advice, get solutions that match your unique needs. Spam-Free & Transparent No unnecessary calls, no hidden charges, and fair pricing.

PYNG’s Growing Network: More Choices, Better Services

With over 500+ professionals across 30+ specialisations, PYNG is expanding its network every day. This means you get more choices, better services, and the assurance of expert advice tailored to your needs.

Imagine needing finance guidance and instantly connecting with a top financial advisor. Or struggling with stress and being able to talk to a mental health therapist within minutes. That’s the convenience PYNG is bringing to your fingertips.

How PYNG Works: Simplicity at Its Best

Using PYNG is as simple as ordering your favourite Swiggy meal:

Step 1: Select the service you need (finance, wellness, career etc.)

Step 2: Choose from a list of verified experts, complete with reviews and ratings.

Step 3: Book a session via chat or call at a time that suits you.

Step 4: Get actionable, expert advice and start making informed decisions.

How PYNG Empowers Experts

For professionals, PYNG is more than just a platform; it’s an opportunity to expand their reach, build their brand, and grow their practice.

Traditionally, experts have relied on word-of-mouth, expensive advertising, or third-party agencies to get clients. PYNG changes the game by providing them with direct access to high-intent users who genuinely need their expertise.

Reach More Clients : PYNG connects professionals with users across India, eliminating geographical barriers.

: PYNG connects professionals with users across India, eliminating geographical barriers. Flexible Work Model: Experts can offer consultations based on their availability—whether it’s a side hustle or a full-time gig.

Experts can offer consultations based on their availability—whether it’s a side hustle or a full-time gig. Credibility & Trust: Being listed on PYNG adds credibility, helping experts establish themselves in their field.

With PYNG’s growing network, professionals can focus on what they do best, helping people, while PYNG handles the rest.

Why PYNG is the Go-To Platform for Expert Help

Quick Connect, No More Endless Searching

Say goodbye to spending hours or days searching for the right professional. With PYNG, you can instantly connect with verified experts in just a few taps. No more sifting through unverified sources or unreliable recommendations—PYNG brings trusted professionals directly to you.

Verified Professionals, Trusted Expertise

Every expert on PYNG is handpicked and thoroughly vetted, ensuring you receive top-notch advice from qualified professionals. Whether it’s career guidance, financial planning, or mental wellness, you can trust that you’re in capable hands.

Money-Back Guarantee

Your satisfaction is our priority. If you’re not happy with your session, PYNG offers a money-back guarantee. We’re committed to delivering value and ensuring you get the help you need.

Whether you’re a student looking for career guidance, a professional seeking financial advice, an entrepreneur in need of a mentor, or someone wanting to improve their health, PYNG brings expert help right to your fingertips.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)