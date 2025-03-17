Holikotsav and Vasantik Navsasyeshti Yajna Organised At Patanjali University

During the Holikotsav celebrations, Swami Ramdev Ji emphasized that Holi is not just a festival of colors and joy but also symbolizes social harmony, love, brotherhood, and the triumph of good over evil. He urged everyone to take a vow during Holi to refrain from self-reproach, self-forgetfulness, and self-delusion.

He encouraged people to stay firmly rooted in truth and continue progressing on the path of Sanatan Dharma, Vedic principles, Rishi traditions, and a sattvic lifestyle. He stated that every festival of Sanatan culture should be celebrated with Yoga and Yajna, as they are the vital and spiritual essence of this eternal culture. Swami Ji also appealed to the nation to uphold the spirit of harmony by avoiding intoxicants such as bhang and alcohol, which he described as harmful to society.

On this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna Ji remarked that Holi is a festival of letting go of ego. It is a time to burn inner negativities and vices, represented by Hiranyakashipu, in the sacred Holika Dahan. He urged everyone to set aside differences and celebrate the festival in a spirit of unity and brotherhood.

Acharya Ji also advised celebrating Holi in a pure and sattvic manner, avoiding chemical-laden colors, mud, or synthetic substances. Instead, he encouraged people to play Holi with flowers and herbal gulal to protect their health. He further cautioned that chemical-based colors can cause serious eye and skin disorders.

Before playing Holi, Acharya Ji recommended taking precautions such as applying mustard oil, coconut oil, or cold cream to exposed skin areas to minimize the risk of harmful chemical effects.

The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of officials, employees, unit heads, department heads, principals, teachers, students, monks, and devotees from Patanjali University and its associated institutions.

