How Patanjali Ayurveda Ensures Safety And Effectiveness In Every Product

These labs are recognized by major research institutions like NABL, DSIR, and DBT. With the help of these resources, Patanjali develops and tests Ayurvedic medicines in a scientific way to ensure they are more effective and safe.

In Patanjali’s R&D labs, every product undergoes thorough checks to improve its quality. The traditional knowledge of Ayurveda is combined with modern science to make sure the products are of the highest standard. Let’s take a closer look at how Patanjali’s products are developed and brought to the market.

Introduction and Research

Patanjali Research Foundation (PRF) was established in 2017 with the aim of combining Ayurveda with modern science. Under the guidance of its founder, Acharya Balkrishna, more than 300 experienced scientists work here on in-depth research, according to media reports. Their simple goal is to prove the effectiveness, safety, and benefits of herbal and natural medicines. These researchers read old Ayurvedic books and take the knowledge from them to modern science for testing.

Patanjali's R&D labs are divided into sections with different specializations. Many kinds of research and testing are carried out in these labs.Microbiology Lab

Analytical Research

Pathology Lab

The labs are also equipped with Biosecurity Class-II labs, which are fitted with high-tech equipment such as high-speed centrifuges, PCR, UV-VIS spectrophotometers, and more.

Certification and Quality Standards

Patanjali has several national and international certifications that prove their R&D labs are reliable and meet quality standards. These include:

Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification, which verifies that the production process meets quality standards.

World Health Organization (WHO) GMP and Pharmaceutical Production certificates, which are essential for ensuring the safety and quality of medicine products.

Animal and Human Trials in the Labs

Patanjali conducts both animal and human trials in its labs to prove that Ayurveda can be presented as "evidence-based medicine" to the world. Patanjali first tests its products on animals to check their safety and effectiveness. Their in-vivo labs have been approved by CCSEA, which ensures that all testing is done properly. First, the products are tested in the lab, followed by trials on rats and rabbits. If the results are accurate, human trials are then conducted. This ensures that every product is thoroughly tested before it reaches the market.

Through these rigorous processes, Patanjali ensures that all its products are safe, effective, and meet the highest quality standards.

