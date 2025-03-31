How Patanjali Is Building Trust In Natural Treatments With Scientific Authenticity

However, when it comes to Ayurveda and natural treatments, people want to know how effective they are and whether they have scientific authenticity. To strengthen this trust, Patanjali has focused a lot on scientific research and proving the authenticity of its products.

The company has its own research labs where every product and medicine is tested scientifically. Let’s understand how Patanjali is gaining the trust of millions of people through scientific natural treatments.

Patanjali Research Foundation

Patanjali Research Foundation, which was established in 2017, plays a crucial role in scientifically testing Ayurvedic medicines. It is a modern research institute where Ayurvedic medicines are tested using science to improve their effectiveness. The foundation’s main focus is to check the safety of medicines made from herbs and natural ingredients to ensure they can help treat various diseases.

This foundation has received recognition from large scientific organizations such as NABL, DSIR, and DBT, which is a major certificate of its credibility.

People’s Trust in Patanjali Products

Several surveys show that people prefer Patanjali products for their low price, better quality, and as a trusted Indian brand. These products are easily available and can be found on all online websites. There are also several other reasons that make these products special. They go through scientific checks and meet modern medical standards.

It is now clear that Patanjali, by combining Ayurveda and modern science, has greatly increased people’s trust in natural treatments. Today, people can use Patanjali products confidently without hesitation.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)