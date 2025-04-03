How Patanjali Research Innovation Is Shaping The Future Of Healthcare In India

They are developing medicines and treatments by combining Ayurveda and modern science, which are scientifically proven. This is providing a strong foundation for proving traditional Ayurvedic treatments through scientific methods.

But the question arises, how is Patanjali Research Innovation shaping the future of healthcare in India? Let's explore this.

Combining Ayurveda and Modern Science

Patanjali is not limited to using traditional herbs; they are combining Ayurveda with modern scientific research.

Patanjali's Clinical Services

Patanjali has thousands of doctors and a wide range of clinical services, especially reaching rural areas. They provide both outpatient and inpatient services, which include lifestyle changes and herbal medicines. Patanjali has knowledge of over 5,500 medicinal plants, which promotes home remedies.

What stands out the most is that Patanjali aims to promote Ayurveda on a global level, which could make India a leader in healthcare. Their work aligns with the initiative of a developed India.

Reliable Research

Patanjali says its research has fully met the standards set by India’s government organizations such as NABL, DSIR, and DBT. The company adds that it is also conducting clinical trials in collaboration with other institutes like SRM CCTR. This, they claim, makes their research more trustworthy and scientifically solid, something that people can easily rely on.

Additionally, Patanjali is not only working on medicines but is also focused on preserving and publishing ancient Ayurvedic books. This step could lay a strong foundation for new research in the future, helping Ayurveda to be better understood and advanced.

