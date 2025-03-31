How Patanjali’s Scientific Approach Is Redefining Wellness Worldwide

Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna started Patanjali in 2006, with the main goal of combining Ayurveda and yoga with modern scientific methods. This means testing ancient Indian medical practices through scientific research and lab testing to make them trustworthy globally.

Global Reach of Patanjali

Patanjali has exported its products to many countries and opened several wellness centers abroad. For instance, Patanjali Wellness Center was set up in Houston, Texas (USA), where people can avail services like Ayurvedic massages, health consultations, and personal treatment plans. This has attracted people towards natural medical treatments in those regions. Additionally, Patanjali Yoga Peeth branches or trusts are present in countries like the UK, Nepal, Canada, and Mauritius. Patanjali Group, led by Baba Ramdev, claims that its products are now being sold in 200 countries.

Furthermore, Patanjali Research Foundation has published its research in various international science magazines such as the International Journal of Yoga and BMC Research Notes. These research papers scientifically prove the benefits of yoga and Ayurveda.

In addition to all this, Patanjali is working to expand its reach through online sales and e-commerce platforms, making their products easily accessible to people across the world. Especially in countries where traditional Ayurvedic treatments are not very popular, people are now being drawn to natural and holistic health options.

International Yoga Day and Patanjali’s Contribution

The idea of celebrating International Yoga Day on June 21st was made possible with the help of the Indian government, Swami Ramdev, and Patanjali Yogpeeth. Swami Ramdev conducted large yoga camps both in India and abroad, which significantly promoted yoga. In 2015, when 177 countries celebrated the first International Yoga Day, Patanjali played a significant role in this global movement.

Patanjali’s yoga is considered simple, effective, and scientifically correct. Anyone can learn it without spending money. Practicing yoga daily helps in controlling problems like stress, obesity, heart disease, diabetes, asthma, and depression. Swami Ramdev and Patanjali have presented yoga not just as a practice but as a science for staying healthy. Today, yoga is not only popular in India but is also widely appreciated in countries like the USA, Europe, Australia, and Africa.

