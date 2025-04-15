How Patanjali’s Support Helped Make International Yoga Day A Worldwide Movement

In today’s stressful world, where tension and constant hustle are increasing, yoga has emerged as an effective solution for people seeking balance. What was once considered a traditional practice is now a global health movement, benefiting millions of people worldwide. The key force behind this transformation is Baba Ramdev and his company, Patanjali. Along with promoting Ayurvedic products and natural remedies, Patanjali has played a significant role in bringing yoga to homes across the world.

This is why International Yoga Day has become a major worldwide movement today, with Patanjali playing a special role. Let’s take a look at how Patanjali's support helped turn International Yoga Day into a global phenomenon.

History of International Yoga Day

The idea of International Yoga Day began in 2014 when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a speech at the United Nations General Assembly. He emphasized that yoga is an ancient Indian tradition that connects the body, mind, and soul. He suggested that June 21st be celebrated as International Yoga Day every year, as this day is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and holds special significance in many cultures. The United Nations approved this proposal on December 11, 2014, and 177 countries supported it. The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015, with yoga-related events in major cities like New York, Paris, and Beijing.

Patanjali’s Contribution

Baba Ramdev, the face behind Patanjali, played a crucial role in bringing yoga to the masses. His yoga shows on television, especially on the Aastha Channel, made yoga popular in every household. He taught yoga in a simple, easy-to-understand way that anyone could follow. Additionally, Patanjali organized yoga camps not only in India but also in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom. Thousands of people attended these camps.

Patanjali didn’t just stop at teaching yoga; it also promoted yoga through its products and trusts. Their Ayurvedic products helped people believe that yoga and health could go hand in hand. Baba Ramdev presented yoga in a scientific manner, which made people abroad take it seriously.

In 2015, at India’s capital, Delhi, 35,985 people performed yoga together at Rajpath. This event set two Guinness World Records: one for the largest yoga session and another for the highest number of countries (84) participating in a single yoga event. This demonstrated that International Yoga Day was widely appreciated and celebrated from the very beginning.

Through Patanjali’s continued support and promotion of yoga, it has become a global movement, encouraging millions to adopt a healthy lifestyle and embrace the benefits of yoga in their daily lives.

