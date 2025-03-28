How Patanjali Saved And Modernized Ayurveda For The New Era

Patanjali Ayurveda has transformed the way people in India think about health and fitness. Founded by Swami Ramdev, it has brought Ayurveda into the modern world by combining it with modern science, making it recognized worldwide. As a result, big foreign companies have faced strong competition. Patanjali, founded by Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna in 2006, has now built a multi-billion-dollar business in India. But, what role has Patanjali played in saving and adapting Ayurveda to today’s world? Let’s understand this.

Patanjali Changed People’s Lifestyle

When Patanjali Ayurveda started, it initially sold only Ayurvedic medicines under the name ‘Divya Pharmacy.’ But later, the company introduced a range of products like toothpaste, shampoo, soap, and other daily essentials under the Patanjali brand. Among these, the toothpaste "Dant Kanti" became extremely popular and turned into Patanjali’s hero product.

Patanjali’s products became so popular that sales of most existing toothpaste brands began to drop. This led big companies to launch "Ayurvedic versions" of their famous brands to stay competitive. In this way, Patanjali didn’t just sell products but brought Ayurveda back into people's lives, changing their lifestyle for the better.

How Patanjali Became People’s Favorite

Indians have always known the benefits of spices, grains, and home remedies. Initially, Ayurveda was seen as something from grandma’s remedies or old local practitioners. Patanjali trusted this and educated people that their products were made using pure, Ayurvedic methods. Baba Ramdev even took people through videos inside the company’s factories to show them how things were made, which built trust.

Moreover, Patanjali changed traditional marketing methods. Instead of selling products in malls or general stores, the company opened exclusive "Patanjali stores." Ayurvedic doctors were also stationed at these stores, offering free check-ups and advising people on Ayurvedic treatments and Patanjali products.

Patanjali Gave Desi Products a Modern Look

Before, people were hesitant to use products like Amla and Giloy, but Patanjali introduced them as ready-to-drink juices. This made buying Ayurvedic products more exciting for people because they were now easy to use without any hassle. Similarly, Patanjali didn’t limit Ayurvedic herbs like Ashwagandha and Triphala to just powders. They introduced them in tablet form, making consumption even more convenient.

During the COVID pandemic, Patanjali launched immunity booster products, further strengthening people’s trust in Ayurveda.

Why People Quickly Adopted Yoga and Ayurveda

Baba Ramdev was already a popular "Yoga Guru," and when his name became associated with Patanjali, people quickly adopted both Yoga and Ayurveda. Yoga had already shown tremendous health benefits, but Baba Ramdev connected Ayurveda with it through Patanjali. This made people believe that together, Yoga and Ayurveda could improve their health even more. Gradually, people began incorporating both into their daily lifestyle.

During this time, the craze for Yoga and Ayurveda spread globally. The United Nations declared June 21 as "International Yoga Day," which brought worldwide recognition. Big events related to Yoga started happening in different countries, which directly led to more people getting drawn to Yoga and Ayurveda.

Patanjali, through its combination of Ayurveda and modern practices, has successfully brought an ancient tradition into the lives of millions, improving their health and lifestyle.

