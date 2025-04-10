How Swami Ramdev’s Yoga Became A Global Phenomenon And Changed Millions Of Lives

Swami Ramdev’s yoga, which has influenced millions of lives on a global scale, is one of the most significant ways Patanjali is transforming lives.

Yoga is not just an exercise; it’s a way to live a better lifestyle. Many years ago, our sages and saints not only adopted yoga to stay healthy but also as a way to stay happy and connect with God. However, at one point, people had nearly forgotten yoga. It was Swami Ramdev, along with some others, who brought yoga back to people, reaching from TV screens to villages across India. This is a task that cannot just be praised in words; it has become an essential part of people’s lives.

Yoga Becomes a Worldwide Trend

Swami Ramdev started organizing yoga camps in 2002 and began broadcasting his yoga sessions on television. This helped yoga become popular not just in India but worldwide. His YouTube channel, ‘Swami Ramdev,’ which has over 10 million subscribers, took yoga to every home. This digital reach made yoga popular in countries like the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia, where people started following and practicing yoga.

Life-Changing Yoga

Swami Ramdev’s yoga sessions have helped people find relief from various health issues like diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity. His yoga camps and TV programs have motivated millions of people to adopt a natural and balanced lifestyle. This has not only improved people’s physical health but also helped them find peace of mind. For example, his pranayama practices, like Anulom-Vilom and Kapalbhati, have boosted immunity and helped reduce stress, especially during the challenging COVID-19 times when maintaining good health was crucial.

Yoga’s Global Reach

Thanks to the hard work of Swami Ramdev, yoga has become popular worldwide. This is why every year, June 21st is celebrated as International Yoga Day, recognized by the United Nations. In 2024, India celebrated the 10th International Yoga Day.

Patanjali Ayurveda has presented yoga and Ayurveda as a brand, making them available in over 20 countries today. This has played a significant role in introducing Indian culture, traditions, Ayurveda, yoga, and natural healing to the world. Patanjali’s products, like toothpaste, skincare, and health-related items, have motivated people to adopt a natural lifestyle. These products are closely linked to the teachings of Swami Ramdev’s yoga sessions, helping people stay healthy both physically and mentally.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)