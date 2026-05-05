How to Wear a Men's Shawl With Kurta Pajama for Weddings

The shawl, worn by a man, in combination with a kurta pajama, is one of the most effective styling options in Indian wedding style. It has the burden of tradition without ever feeling burdensome. It exudes confidence, refinement, and a sense of detail that most outfits, in their own right, are unable to convey.

Or whether you are the groom or the brother of the bride or a visitor who refuses to appear ordinary learning how to wear a shawl of men with a kurta pajama to wear at weddings is the kind of styling talent that can pay off in the long run.

We, at Taroob, feel that the critical element between a good wedding dress and a memorable one is the well-chosen shawl.

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The Shawl onto which the Wedding Kurta Pajama Look was fastened, was the Shawl belonging to the Man who wore the Kurta Pajama Look.

One of the most exquisite figure ever created in a man is the kurta pajama. Clean lines. Soft drape. An eternal nature, which is not subject to fashion.

But alone it may sometimes seem wanting at a wedding, particularly when the room is filled with jewellery and sherwanis embroidered with jewellery.

And this is where a shawl can make the greatest impact.

The dusala, or shawl, has been a status symbol in the Indian subcontinent since ancient times.

During Mughal courts, the shawl that a man wears could be used to communicate his position without uttering a single word. In Punjab and Kashmir, shawls hand-woven were exchanged during weddings as a token of respect.

Wearing a shawl over festal menswear is no new styling device. It is a throwback to something that, in the past, characterized the elegance of Indian male characters.

Wedding shawl that is worn by men also has a utilitarian purpose. Weddings that take place in the winter in North India extend well into the night. Marquees grow cold. Open lawns become breezy. A nice wool or pashmina shawl will keep you warm but it will not be the outdated coat or jacket that you have to put over your kurta.

And the next is the influence of styling. A shawl forms vertical lines which stretch the silhouette, balance proportions, and provide visual depth. It outlines the kurta. It provides a textural aspect that photographs beautifully.

The appearance is good without one. The look is taken into consideration with one.

Selecting the appropriate Shawl to various wedding functions.

Not all the shawls are suited in every wedding ceremony. Fitting the work to the task is the distinction between appearing dressed and appearing distinctly styled.

Mehendi and Haldi

Lightness is required of these functions. The energy is morning bright, the colours are cheerful and the styling must be relaxed.

● Select light-weight wool or finely blended cornsilk, beige, or soft gold.

● No heavy embroidery or velvet, which seems to be out of place against the daytime background.

● A loosely worn Jamawar or Kalamkari printed shawl is a very pretty complement to pastel and white kurtas.

Sangeet

Sangeet is in between informal and formal. Dancing, music, energy and yet, the photographs are required to be made to appear refined.

● An embroidered midnight blue or maroon shawl made of Resham may be embroidered to add richness without any restrictions.

Particularly effective here is the Taroob Mughal Darbar Reversible Resham Shawl which will give you two looks out of one piece.

● Tuck it very loosely in order that it is easy to move about throughout the evening.

Reception

It is in the reception where formal styling is at its best to both the guests and the grooms.

● Select darker colors, patterned curtains and more luxurious materials.

The Taroob Maharaj Darbar Resham Shawl in gold and the Wool Floral Resham Reversible Shawl in midnight blue make the evening sure.

● Wear with a crisp kurta pajama, or a kurta and Nehru jacket as a complete ensemble.

Winter Weddings

Weddings in the months of December and January require shawls which are as good as they appear.

● Kaani dusala style is made of authentic wool and Kashmiri woven shawls are not only warm but also lightweight.

● The Taroob Authentic Wool Zari Border Kaani Dusala is a gorgeous layer over an ivory or beige kurta.

● Pashmina shawls are the gold standard when it comes to winter ceremonies, being the softest and breathiest.

Day and night events.

Day time activities require lighter weights, softer colours and less embroidery. Evening functions embrace darker colors, more luxurious fabrics, and more ornamental decorations.

Two totally different shawls may be added to one weekend, changing the appearance, but not necessitating a new outfit on a monthly basis.

The way of wearing a Shawl of a Man with Kurta Pajama.

Your manner of flinging your shawl over the shoulders is as good as the shawl itself. Another ideal composition, ill-worn, spoils the whole effect. The following are the top five most flattering drape looks to kurth pajama wedding looks.

The One-Shoulder Drape

The most traditional, and the most flattering drape. This is the one that most men are taught, and with good reason.

● Fold the shawl length-wise to a long rectangle.

● Take one of the ends and put it over your left shoulder and then just bring it down your back to your knee.

● Pass the other end over your front, and thrown loosely over the right arm, or under the right shoulder.

This is a drape that fits in nearly every wedding occasion and matches perfectly with Maharaj Darbar Resham Shawl.

The Front Open Drape

To grooms and guests who desire a more dramatic, regal appearance.

● Unwind the shawl to its maximum width.

● Lay it across your back and have both of its ends fall forward over each shoulder.

● Wear it loose like a stole, with the kurta paradising on either side.

This is wonderful with embroidered shawls with which you want both ends to show.

The Cross Body Drape

A contemporary, and a bit trendy fashion styling option.

● Wrap shawl on the right shoulder diagonally across the chest until it meets the left hip.

● Tuck or pin end at waist of the kurta.

● The rest of the length is behind the right shoulder.

It is a drape that works well especially in the sangeets and receptions where you would want the styling feel deliberate and modern.

The Royal Wrap

The most majestic of all curtains. The only people who are allowed to wear are grooms, brothers of the groom and individuals who want to make a statement.

Wrap The entire length of the shawl around your shoulders in a cape.

● Take both extremities forward and cross them at one point at the chest.

● Allow the ends to fall freely on either side or fix them with a brooch.

This garment requires a more solid, and heavy, shawl. This shape is beautifully held in the Wool Zari Border Kaani Dusala.

Minimal Modern Style.

Men who prefer their clothing to be styled quietly.

● The shawl can be folded to a long and narrow strip.

● Take it once round behind the neck, and then both ends of this are to fall equally down at the front.

● Make it loose and unstructured so that it feels relaxed and effortless.

Mehendi events, ideal daytime wedding and when the kurta is the centre of interest.

Best Colours and Fabrics for Wedding Shawls

Choosing the right colour and fabric is what separates a good shawl from a memorable one.

Fabrics That Define a Wedding Shawl

Fine wool. The most versatile fabric for wedding shawls. Warm without being heavy, drapes elegantly, and pairs with almost every kurta colour

Pashmina. The ultimate luxury. Light, soft, and warm in a way no other fabric can match. Ideal for grooms and senior wedding guests

Velvet blends. Rich, opulent, and perfect for evening receptions and winter weddings. Should be reserved for occasions where the formality demands it

Embroidered wool with Resham work. The middle ground between everyday wool and formal velvet. Works across mehendi, sangeet, and reception

Colours That Work With Kurta Pajama Looks

Ivory and cornsilk. The most flattering shawl colours for darker kurtas like navy, maroon, or deep green

Gold. Pairs beautifully with white, cream, and ivory kurta pajama sets. Adds warmth and festive richness

Midnight blue and navy. Sophisticated, modern, and works with almost every kurta in your wardrobe

Maroon and crimson. Traditional, regal, and especially powerful for grooms during the main wedding ceremony

Black. Sharp and modern. Pairs unexpectedly well with white, beige, and gold kurta sets

The general rule: contrast between the shawl and the kurta creates impact. A gold shawl on a white kurta. A navy shawl on a beige kurta. A maroon shawl on an ivory kurta. These pairings consistently photograph well and read elegantly in person.

Styling What Men need Not do When Wearing Shawls.

Even the prettiest shawl may be as flat as the pancake when worn or thrown over the shoulders in the wrong way. The following are the most frequent errors to be avoided.

Over accessorising. Embroidered shawl, brooch, stole and chain of layered chains are too many. The shawl must be the centre of attention. Hold all other things in mind and to a minimum.

Wrong fabric pairing. A shawl of thick velvet over a slim cotton kurta appears to be out of balance. A thin silk shawl with a structured silk kurta is lightweight. The shawl and kurta must be proportional in terms of the weight of the fabric.

Poor draping. Any shawl casually tossed over one shoulder conveys the message of carelessness, even though the shawl itself might be made of exquisite material. Give me a minute more. Adjust. Pin if needed. The covering is as important as the article.

Clashing colours. A maroon shawl on a maroon kurta melds into a single mass. The presence of a bright pastel shawl on a bright kurta is competing to be paid attention to. With the contrast principle, or tonal pairings in the same colour family.

Large or small shawls. A shawl dragging on the floor expresses sloppy. An almost-covering-your-shoulders shawl reads insufficient. The length of the wedding shawl worn should be to mid calf or a little lower when worn.

Losing the rear view mirror. At a wedding, photographs are taken of you in every angle possible. Make sure the back of the shawl drapes as cleanly as the front.

Styling Mistakes Men Should Avoid While Wearing Shawls

Even the most beautiful shawl can fall flat when paired or draped incorrectly. Here are the most common mistakes worth avoiding.

Over accessorising. A heavy embroidered shawl, a brooch, a stole plus layered chains is too much. The shawl should be the focal point. Keep everything else considered and minimal.

Wrong fabric pairing. A thick velvet shawl over a thin cotton kurta looks unbalanced. A flimsy silk shawl over a structured silk kurta lacks weight. The shawl and kurta should feel proportional in their fabric weight.

Poor draping. A shawl thrown carelessly across one shoulder communicates carelessness, even if the shawl itself is exquisite. Take an extra minute. Adjust. Pin if needed. The drape matters as much as the piece.

Clashing colours. A maroon shawl on a maroon kurta blurs into one mass. A bright pastel shawl on a vivid kurta competes for attention. Use the contrast principle or choose tonal pairings within the same colour family.

Oversized or undersized shawls. A shawl that drags on the floor reads sloppy. A shawl that barely covers your shoulders reads insufficient. The standard wedding shawl length should fall to mid calf or just below the knee when draped.

Forgetting the back view. Photographs at weddings capture you from every angle. Make sure the back of the shawl drapes as cleanly as the front.

Celebrity and Royal-Inspired Shawl Styling Ideas

The most enduring shawl styling inspiration comes from two sources: the Nawabi aesthetic and modern minimalist wedding fashion. Both have something to teach.

The Nawabi look. Think rich Kashmiri Kaani weaves, deep jewel tones, and the front open drape. Layered over a white or ivory kurta with churidar, this look reads timeless and authoritative. It is the styling that has graced wedding portraits across generations of royal families.

The Taroob Authentic Wool Zari Border Kaani Dusala captures this aesthetic beautifully. Its zari border catches light with every movement, and the structure holds the front open drape effortlessly.

Modern minimalist styling. The contemporary approach uses solid colours, clean drapes, and quiet luxury. Think a charcoal kurta with a midnight blue Resham shawl in the minimal modern drape. No flash. Just craft, fit, and presence.

Regal layering. The most aspirational look combines a kurta pajama, a Nehru jacket, and a shawl. The jacket adds structure. The shawl adds depth. The kurta provides the base. When the three fabrics work together in tone and texture, the result is unforgettable.

Kalamkari shawls and dusalas for men who want narrative artistry on premium wool

Kashmiri Kaani woven shawls for grooms and guests who want true heirloom quality

Pashmina shawls for the highest level of luxury and warmth

Resham embroidered shawls for versatile wedding styling

Jamawar shawls for men who appreciate Mughal-inspired pattern work

Wool zari border dusalas for that subtle, refined finish

What sets Taroob apart is the consistency of craftsmanship. Premium fabrics. Hand-finished detailing. Wedding-ready packaging. A 4.8-star rating from over 415 Google reviews.

For grooms, brothers, fathers, and friends who want their wedding wardrobe to reflect intention and quality, Taroob offers shawls that elevate every kurta pajama wedding look from fine to memorable.

Explore the wedding shawls for men collection at Taroob

The Final Word on Wedding Shawl Styling

Tradition and modernity are not opposing forces in Indian wedding fashion. They are partners, and a well-chosen shawl is what brings them together. It carries the past forward without weighing the present down.

A man's shawl is one of the few accessories that can carry an entire outfit on its own. The right shawl draped well over a simple kurta pajama can create more impact than the most elaborate sherwani worn carelessly.

Choose with care. Drape with intention. Let the shawl do what it has done for generations of Indian men. Make the moment unforgettable.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do men wear a shawl with kurta pajama?

Men can wear a shawl with a kurta pajama using the one shoulder drape, front open drape, cross body drape, royal wrap, or minimal modern style.

Can men wear shawls at summer weddings?

Yes, men can wear shawls at summer weddings, but choose lightweight fabrics like fine cotton blends, lightweight wool, or thin Jamawar pieces. Drape them loosely or use the minimal modern drape style.

What fabric is best for a wedding shawl for men?

Fine wool is the most versatile fabric for a wedding shawl, offering warmth without bulk and pairing with almost any kurta colour. Pashmina represents the highest luxury for winter weddings.

Is a man's shawl still in fashion for weddings?

Yes, a man's shawl remains one of the most stylish wedding accessories in Indian fashion.

How should a groom style a shawl?

A groom should style his shawl using the front open drape or royal wrap to maximise visual impact. Choose a heavier piece like a Kashmiri Kaani dusala, a Resham embroidered shawl, or a zari border wool shawl.

What is the difference between a dusala and a shawl for men?

A dusala is the traditional term for a man's shawl, particularly in Punjabi and Kashmiri textile traditions. Dusalas are typically larger, heavier, and more formally draped than everyday shawls, often featuring intricate weaves like Kaani or Jamawar. The terms are largely interchangeable, but dusala carries a stronger heritage and ceremonial connotations.

Can I wear the same shawl to multiple wedding functions?

Yes, a well-chosen shawl can absolutely be worn to multiple wedding functions.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)