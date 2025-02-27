Indian PR Distribution Honored at Campaign India PR Awards 2025 for Innovative Fashion PR Campaign

Indian PR Distribution (IPRD), a leading PR agency based in Kolkata, has achieved another milestone by securing a Bronze award in the Fashion and Beauty category at the prestigious Campaign India PR Awards 2025. The recognition, announced at Mumbai's Global Fusion on February 19, was awarded for IPRD’s innovative PR campaign for LML Clothing by Halfwait, an Australian streetwear brand.

"This award is a significant achievement for Indian PR Distribution, showcasing our team's expertise in crafting compelling narratives that engage global audiences," said Saikat Marik, Founder and Chief Strategist of Indian PR Distribution. "We have always focused on authentic storytelling, ensuring that brands establish meaningful connections with their audience."

Now in its sixth year, the Campaign India PR Awards attracted participation from leading PR agencies and communication professionals across the country. IPRD’s recognition in the competitive Fashion and Beauty category underscores its growing influence in lifestyle and fashion communications.

“At Indian PR Distribution, we strive to create campaigns that transcend traditional PR metrics,” Marik added. “Our campaign for LML Clothing was designed to build a strong brand presence while maintaining authenticity at every communication touchpoint. Winning the Bronze award is a validation of our strategic approach to brand communications.”

The awards ceremony celebrated excellence across multiple categories, with four agencies claiming the coveted Grand Prix awards. Industry leaders such as MSL India, Value 360 Communications, and Godrej Industries Group were among the top winners, making IPRD’s recognition even more remarkable.

“This honour from Campaign India PR Awards is a reflection of our commitment to delivering outstanding results for our clients,” said Marik. “At Indian PR Distribution, we merge innovation with precise execution, reinforcing our position as a key player in the industry.”

Looking ahead, Indian PR Distribution continues to evolve its approach to PR and communications. “The PR landscape is constantly changing, and we remain proactive in adapting our strategies to stay ahead,” Marik noted. “This award inspires us to push boundaries further and continue crafting impactful campaigns for our clients.”

IPRD’s success at the Campaign India PR Awards 2025 highlights its growing expertise in fashion and lifestyle communications. “Fashion PR demands a deep understanding of brand messaging and consumer psychology,” explained Marik. “At Indian PR Distribution, we excel in blending these elements to create campaigns that truly resonate with target audiences.”

The event, hosted at Mumbai’s Glocal Junction, brought together the finest professionals and agencies in the industry. IPRD’s Bronze award in the Fashion and Beauty category was one of several accolades presented, celebrating outstanding achievements in PR and communications.

“This recognition strengthens our resolve to keep delivering cutting-edge PR solutions,” Marik affirmed. “At Indian PR Distribution, we are dedicated to helping brands tell their stories in ways that leave a lasting impact and foster meaningful engagement.”

This award adds to IPRD’s growing list of achievements, further solidifying its reputation as a leading PR agency. As the firm continues expanding its services and clientele, the recognition from Campaign India PR Awards 2025 serves as a testament to its commitment to excellence in PR and communications.

“We are truly honored by this recognition and excited about the future,” Marik concluded. “This award motivates everyone at Indian PR Distribution to push the boundaries of what’s possible in PR and communications. We remain dedicated to delivering exceptional results while upholding the highest standards of creativity and strategic thinking in our campaigns.”

For Indian PR Distribution, this Bronze award is more than just an industry accolade—it affirms the agency’s approach to creating PR campaigns that engage diverse audiences while delivering tangible business results. With an unwavering focus on innovative storytelling, IPRD continues to redefine industry standards, setting new benchmarks in strategic communications.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)