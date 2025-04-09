Investors C.A. Mahendra Turakhia and Digant Sharma attended the SHE Norway Conference.

New Delhi [India], April 9: The dynamic Indian duo—CA Mahendra Turakhia, a renowned Chartered Accountant, investor, and business strategist, alongside Mr. Digant Sharma, a corporate leader, philanthropist, and CSR expert— recently made a significant appearance at the SHE Conference in Oslo, Norway. They represented India as investors, connecting with global leaders from various fields, including industry, politics, academia, and women entrepreneurs.

The SHE Conference is Europe’s largest gender equality and diversity event, fostering dialogue among governments, businesses, and social innovators, while also providing a global platform for trailblazers driving inclusive change.A

Confluence of Powerhousest

The conference was attended by several influential personalities, and CA Mahendra Turakhia and Mr. Digant Sharma made significant connections during the event, engaging in thought-provoking conversations with global leaders, including:

Erna Solberg, the former Prime Minister of Norway and leader of the Norwegian Conservative Party.

Astrid Skaugseth, CEO of the SHE Conference, warmly welcomed the duo.

Espen Barth Eide, the Foreign Minister of Norway, discussed Indo-Norwegian strategic collaborations.

Katherine D. Dudtschak, CEO of HomeEquity Bank and Founder of the Incluvest Foundation, with whom future joint investments have been explored.

Lindis Hurum, the General Director of Doctors Without Borders Norway, appreciated India's contribution to global healthcare.

Alex Edmans, a Professor of Finance at London Business School and a prominent advocate for sustainable finance, participated in deep discussions about ethical investing.

Beate Gangås, the Director General of the Norwegian Police Security Service, offered insights on governance and security cooperation.

Anne Lindboe, the mayor of Oslo, extended warm hospitality and emphasised Oslo's commitment to diversity and innovation.

Chris Baréz-Brown, a world-renowned author and speaker, captivated the audience with his insights on creativity in business.

Andre Mundal, a former diplomat and bestselling author, discussed the socio-political synergies between India and Scandinavia.

Engaging Effectively with Entrepreneurs and Investors

CA Turakhia and Mr. Sharma engaged with key entrepreneurs, investors, and corporate leaders who are making waves across Europe, including:

Jeanette Carlsson, an influential tech entrepreneur and EU advisor, shared insights on the future of innovation and regulation.

Neelam S. Anjum, the founder of Norway’s largest platform for women from minority backgrounds, discussed collaborative social projects with relevant parties.

Arne Peder Blix, a pivotal figure in fintech and defense, created pathways for Indo-European tech scaling opportunities.

Lise Sværi from DNV, who is investing in environmentally aligned startups, expressed interest in partnering with sustainable Indian ventures.

Jevgenija Kirillova, the founder of Crucible, which serves as a nexus of innovation and networking, appreciated the flourishing Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Anna von Zeppelin Turvoll, CEO of Völur and one of Kapital’s 40 Under 40, discussed AI-powered logistics and supply chain optimization.

Marie Westerby, a Climate and Sustainability Consultant, examined ESG frameworks and carbon reduction strategies in India.

Frederik Berg from BI Norwegian Business School discussed academic collaborations to foster innovation in youth.

Linda Bakken Gresvik, through her work on sustainable furniture and youth empowerment, discussed business exchange programs between India and Norwa

Vision for Future Collaborations

Mr. Digant Sharma, recognised for spearheading significant CSR initiatives and global investment summits, stated: "It was an honor to represent India on such a prestigious global stage. We discovered common ground with many innovators and policymakers on sustainable development, youth empowerment, and inclusive economic growth."

CA Mahendra Turakhia added: "SHE Norway was a powerhouse of inspiration. This experience reaffirmed our belief that cross-border collaborations are essential for solving tomorrow’s challenges—whether through responsible investing, gender equity, or climate-conscious entrepreneurship."

Their participation also signalled the start of various proposed Indo-Norwegian initiatives in women-led startups, ESG-oriented funds, and youth-driven innovation hubs.

About CA Mahendra Turakhia & Digant Sharma

CA Mahendra Turakhia is a prominent chartered accountant and investor recognised for his strategic investments in the technology, education, and health sectors.

Mr. Digant Sharma, with decades of leadership in CSR, resource mobilization, and global business ventures, has catalyzed numerous landmark projects throughout India and abroad.

Conclusion

The visit to the SHE Conference in Norway was more than a networking event—it was a strategic step towards fostering sustainable global partnerships and promoting inclusive ecosystems across continents. Their journey at SHE Norway has unveiled new opportunities for Indo-European synergy in business, policy, and social innovation.

Disclaimer-

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)