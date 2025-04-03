Lufthansa Airlines Partners With Lakmé Fashion Week & Falguni Shane Peacock To Curate An Exclusive Runway Collection

New Delhi: Lufthansa, in partnership with Mindshare India, makes its debut in the Indian fashion industry as the official partner of Lakmé Fashion Week’s 25th marquee event, fusing travel, fashion, and lifestyle through an exclusive luxury runway collection.

In collaboration with the renowned designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock, Lufthansa unveils an exclusive runway collection inspired by its bold vision - All it Takes is a YES. This fusion of fashion and travel celebrates creativity, exploration, and the power of saying YES to new possibilities.

Known for their opulent and luxurious design detailing, Falguni Shane Peacock infuse their signature aesthetic into this collaboration, creating a collection that exudes elegance, fluidity, and the spirit of YES!

The collection “Ashen Roses” embodies the untamed spirit of Falguni Shane Peacock’s iconic panther logo—fierce, meticulously crafted, and unstoppable. A study in contrasts it balances power and fluidity, structure and movement, boldness and intricacy. Intricate metallic embroidery, sculpted cutouts, and beaded textures create a sense of motion even in stillness. Razor-sharp cropped jackets, power-shouldered minis, and second-skin bodysuits command attention, while feathered overcoats and fluid, embellished gowns add drama. Designed for versatility, these statement separates can be layered, clashed, or worn solo—each piece a bold reflection of defiance, elegance, and exploration.

The runway at Lakmé Fashion Week becomes a canvas for this unique fusion, bringing together the best of couture and global connectivity. Throughout its history, Lufthansa has redefined flying as an experience that goes beyond classic luxury, embracing personal, cultural, and artistic connections with every journey. The partnership with Lakmé Fashion Week brings this vision to life - a fusion of style and sophistication, where travel meets culture at its finest.

Sng Ju Stephanie, Global Marketing, South Asia & Southeast Asia of Lufthansa Group, stated, "Lufthansa is excited to partner with Lakmé Fashion Week, where the worlds of fashion and travel seamlessly blend. This association embodies the spirit of Lufthansa as a travel-lifestyle companion and just as we connect people to new destinations delivering best-in-class experiences, this collaboration synergizes a journey of creativity, culture, and endless possibilities."

Amin Lakhani, CEO of Mindshare South Asia, added, “Fashion and travel both symbolize exploration and self-expression and with this partnership between Lufthansa and Lakmé Fashion Week, Mindshare India reinforces its commitment to crafting immersive brand experiences and bringing bold visions to life. Just as Lufthansa connects travelers to the destinations, their debut in the Indian fashion industry through LFW has blend luxury travel, and creativity, leaving a lasting impact on both industries”.

Disclaimer- (This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)