PATANJALI

Nagpur Unit To Boost Farmers' Income

The 'Patanjali Mega Food and Herbal Park' being set up by Patanjali Ayurveda Limited in Nagpur is expected to significantly boost the local economy and increase farmers' income. 

|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2025, 02:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
This mega food park will focus on processing fruits and vegetables, ensuring that farmers get better prices for their produce. 

The unit will mainly process citrus fruits like Nagpur's famous oranges, mosambi, lemons, and other tropical fruits. With a daily processing capacity of 800 tonnes, the plant will produce frozen juice, pulp, paste, and puree. This will provide farmers with a stable market for their produce and reduce post-harvest losses. 

Patanjali has also established direct contact with farmers, eliminating the role of middlemen. The company is purchasing produce directly from farmers, ensuring they receive fair prices, thereby boosting their income. 

This initiative by Patanjali will not only economically empower farmers but also strengthen the regional agricultural sector. Additionally, it will open up new employment opportunities for the locals and promote Nagpur's agricultural products on national and international platforms. 

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)

